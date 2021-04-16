Genshin Impact Version 1.5 Will Add Housing Alongside New Characters and More

In today’s Genshin Impact Special Report for Version 1.5 – Beneath the Light of Jadeite – we learned not only of the new monsters, characters, and events coming to the free-to-play open-world RPG, but discovered that the leaks concerning a housing feature were indeed true. Like, “holy hell that’s way more robust than we were expecting,” true.

There was a lot to dig through during the Special Report for Genshin Impact Version 1.5, though fans hoping for a new zone or area to explore will be disappointed to learn Version 1.5 won’t expand the world map in any meaningful way. That said, there’s still plenty to chew on here, to include the housing feature that appears to be pretty darn rewarding to partake in, even if you don’t usually care for the mode in other games.

The Serenitea Pot housing system in Genshin Impact Version 1.5 appears to be the largest new feature.

Version 1.5, Beneath the Light of Jadeite, will feature the usual run of “new” additions, but there will be also be a few welcome features that break the current mold. Yes, there will be new events to complete, two new characters to whale on, and some new bosses to take down, but the housing feature – the Serenitea Pot – looks to be the star of the Genshin Impact Version 1.5 update.

The Serenitea Pot will become available after players have cleared the Liyue Archon Quest, and within it are three different realms for travelers to choose between. Once within, travelers of all shades will be able to interact with the Tubby NPC, who will offer up furnishing blueprints that can crafted into, well, furnishings for your Serenitea Pot. Crafting will increase travelers’ trust with Tubby, unlocking additional blueprints.

Travelers won’t just customize a home in the Serenitea Pot, but a whole realm. We can build a whole city if we so choose and fill each and every building as we see fit. The more travelers build within their magical teapot the more Adeptal Energy they’ll generate, and this resource can be redeemed for a variety of rewards. Need experience books? Yep, that’s an option. Want a canine companion to explore Teyvat with? Oh yeah, there’s pets included.

Travelers can even visit their friends’ Serenitea Pots if they are in need of some inspiration. The trailer made it appear like our unlocked characters can be used to populate our realms, but there was a notice that coop was being used to simulate the incomplete single-player interactions. So, we shall see.

Bring the two new characters – Eula and Yanfei – home in Version 1.5.

Genshin Impact Version 1.5 will include two new characters: the 5-star Eula and 4-star Yanfei. Eula is a Cryo user who wields a claymore, and is the acting captain of the Knights of Favonius Reconnaissance Team. She comes from an aristocratic family that was ousted from Mondstadt by the Knights ages ago, so we’ll have to play her story quest to learn why she works with the organization that disposed her family.

Yanfei is a legal advisor in Liyue Harbor, and she’s part Illuminated Beast like Ganyu (though she doesn’t have a contract with Morax like her peers since she was born in a time of peace). Yanfei uses a catalyst to channel her Pyro Vision’s powers, and has a mysterious connection to Eula. Since she’s a 4-star she should be easier to grab than Eula, but if my Rosaria luck carries over to Yanfei’s banner then I’ll likely wind up with Zhongli well before her.

Which, speaking of banners, there will be two in Version 1.5. The first, Gentry of Hermitage, features the return of Zhongli and will include Yanfei. Eula will debut in the second banner, Born of Ocean Swell. Dates and times for both banners will be revealed at a later date. As for the other 4-stars that’ll have rate-ups in both banners, we should know more the closer each banner comes to releasing.

More events, story, and Hangout Events in Beneath the Light of Jadeite update.

Like all previous updates before it, Genshin Impact Version 1.5 will feature a handful of new events and story quests, and the recently introduced Hangout Events will see a couple of new chapters. There’s also two new artifacts sets and a domain coming in Version 1.5, which will be welcome additions for those looking for more combat content.

There are five events coming in Version 1.5: Energy Amplifier Initiation, Battlefront: Misty Dungeon, Mimi Tomo, Windtrace, and Overflowing Mastery. There’s something here for everyone, from those looking for a challenge, to travelers interested in something a little more laid back.

The first two are combat-oriented, and you can earn a free Diona from the Energy Amplifier Initiation event. Mimi Tomo and Windtrace are moreorless fun minigames to complete, though Windtrace is arguably the first “competitive” mingame to arrive in Genshin Impact since it’s essentially Prop Hunt.

Overflowing Mastery is similar to the Ley Line event from Version 1.3, but for Talent Level-Up Materials (you get double rewards without having to use Condensed Resin three times a day during the event). We’ll have detailed guides up for each when they roll out, cause Archons know I’ll finish them all.

Hangout Events will be updated to include a scenario for the Cat’s Tail bartender Diona, and a second chapter will be added to Noelle’s Hangout Event. You’ll still need to burn two story keys to unlock either, but hey, judging from how well our initial Noelle guide did it’s safe to say I have a good idea which of those two most of you are going to finish first.

Zhongli’s story quest is receiving a second chapter, three new bosses make their debut, and there’s a handful of quality-of-life optimizations.

Travelers that have completed Zhongli’s story quest will be able to tackle the second chapter in Genshin Impact Version 1.5, and it will introduce a new weekly boss to the world upon completion. Azhdaha is a primordial dragon once sealed away below that giant-ass tree in Liyue with the creepy little girl nearby. Like the Geovishaps, it can alter its elemental charge during battle, making it a difficult foe to overcome.

Additionally, a Cryo Hypostasis will be added to Genshin Impact in Version 1.5. It will throw up an icy shield when low on health, though travelers will have to figure out how to melt it when the update goes live. An Abyss Lector boss will also make an appearance in Version 1.5, which is an Electro mage that’s reminiscent of the recently released Abyss Herald fight.

As for quality-of-life in Genshin Impact Version 1.5 there were four notable changes discussed. The first is a welcome change, albeit not entirely the one the community has requested. In short, weekly bosses will continue to cost Resin for rewards, but the first three redeemed a week will cost half the Resin now. That means you can knock out all four (to include the new Azhdaha battle) with a single day’s Resin with ten to spare.

The other three were not as dramatic, but they’re appreciated nonetheless. Companion experience will be doubled when clearing domains in a cooperative team, further incentivizing multiplayer. Mailing alerts will now be sent out whenever an event is about to end, and travelers can now manually select which language packs they want to use, deleting the unused ones and minimizing Genshin Impact’s hard drive requirement.

Genshin Impact Version 1.5 – Beneath the Light of Jadeite – will release April 28th.

Genshin Impact Version 1.5, Beneath the Light of Jadeite, will release April 28th alongside the official PlayStation 5 update for the game. While the game does currently run on the PS5 via backwards compatibility, the official update should usher in improved graphics, assets, and load times for those playing on Sony’s next-gen console.

Genshin Impact in available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile. Be sure to check out the Special Report below, and let us know what you think of Version 1.5 in the comments below!