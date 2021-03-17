Genshin Impact: How to Unlock Hangout Events

Genshin Impact Version 1.4 has introduced Hangout Events to the free-to-play open-world RPG, allowing fans to interact with and perhaps even befriend their favorite characters. While the options available don’t veer entirely into the romantic (though the concept is certainly hinted at sometimes), there are multiple different endings to unlock for each and every character.

How to unlock Hangout Events in Genshin Impact.

Hangout Events are a permanent addition to Genshin Impact as of Version 1.4, and miHoYo will add more characters to the system as the game ages. That said, as of publication fans can hangout with Barbara, Noelle, Chongyun, and Bennett.

To unlock Hangout Events you must first clear some of Genshin Impact’s story and reach a specific Adventure Rank. First and foremost, you need to complete the Archon Quest “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom.” This is the final quest in the Mondstadt arc at the beginning of the game, so it’ll take you a day or so to finish if you are brand new and are not trying to rush it.

Once “Prologue: Act III – Song of the Dragon and Freedom” is out of the way you’ll need to reach Adventure Rank 26. This is a bit of a grind, especially for newer players. You will want to do a few things if you want to reach Adventure Rank 26 in Genshin Impact as soon as possible to unlock Hangout Events:

Clear the map by exploring and opening chests.

Complete any and all side quests as they become available.

Keep up with the Archon Quests, knocking them out when you unlock them.

Do all four of your Daily Commissions every day.

Spend all of your Resin for the day (the activity doesn’t matter: experience is based on Resin spent).

Clear one-time Domains once they’re available.

After you hit Adventure Rank 26 in Genshin Impact you can participate in Hangout Events, but there’s a final catch you need to be aware of. Non-Archon story quests in Genshin Impact typically require a Story Key to unlock, and Hangout Events are no different. Actually, unlike other quests you will need 2 keys to access a character’s Hangout Event, meaning you’ll need 8 total for the first four characters.

To earn a Story Key you must first complete 8 Daily Commissions, then by go to your Journal and enter the “Story Quests” UI by selecting the prompt in the bottom-left. Once there simply select the “Claim” button on the bottom-right to grab your key.

You can only carry 3 Story Keys at a time, so be sure to A.) grab a key whenever you finish 8 Daily Commissions and to B.) use a key whenever you need to grab another one if you are at the cap (this may not always be possible).

Once you have your two keys all you have to do is go to the Hangout Events tab of the Story Quests UI in Genshin Impact and then select the character you wish to hangout with. The associated quests will be in your regular Journal to track, though you’ll need to return to the Hangout Event screen if you wish to redeem any of the rewards attached to the endings, or to check the Hangout Event flowchart.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, and Mobile.

- This article was updated on:March 16th, 2021