Genshin Impact – How to Unlock Daily Commissions

Genshin Impact has a variety of quests to undertake, and there are four daily commissions that become available once players reach a certain Adventure Rank. It’s easy enough to clear, and once unlocked daily commissions provide a quick and easy set of objectives for decent rewards.

Daily commissions in Genshin Impact are unlocked at Adventure Rank 12.

Unlocking your daily commissions in Genshin Impact is relatively simple, considering Adventure Rank 12 isn’t too difficult a bar to clear. Once you’ve reached Rank 12 you’ll receive a short quest that’ll task you with visiting the Adventure Guild for a quick and dirty rundown on the daily commissions system.

It’s pretty basic, all said. You’ll have four daily missions – highlighted on the map with purple icons – that’ll provide a decent chunk of adventure experience, some Primogems, Mora (gold), Companionship, and a few enhancement ores. The rewards become more bountiful at certain Adventure Rank thresholds, and visiting the Adventure Guild after completing all four will net you a completion bonus (that also increases with Adventure Rank).

The Adventure Rank thresholds in Genshin Impact are:

Ranks 12-13

Ranks 16-19

Ranks 20-24

Ranks 25-29

Ranks 30-34

There could be thresholds above these, but these five are the ones we currently know of. Additionally, you’ll gain a tier-1 Adventurer Treasure Pack when you grab the completion bonus from the Adventure Guild, and it will contain one tier-1 character ascension material. It may not seem like much, but for a set of quests you can clear in 15 minutes the rewards are not half bad. Be sure to do these whenever you login to Genshin Impact.