Genshin Impact Noelle Hangout Event: How to Unlock All the Endings

A Hangout Event in Genshin Impact is your chance to chill with your favorite characters, such as Noelle, the loyal maid for the Knights of Favonius. Noelle has 6 different endings (also called “Hangout Memories”) available in her Hangout Event, and some are somewhat trickier to access than others.

Genshin Impact: How to Unlock Noelle Hangout Event Endings

That’s where this guide comes in: there are rewards for each of Noelle’s Hangout Event endings in Genshin Impact, so while you may want to strive for the happiest outcome, it doesn’t hurt to see the other Hangout Memories on a repeat playthrough.

I’ll avoid spoilers as best I can, but they can’t be avoided entirely due to the nature of this guide. If you want to go in unspoiled close this article and go through Noelle’s Hangout Event on your own, then return when you are ready to blast through the Hangout Memories you simply want out of the way for the rewards. Speaking of rewards. . . .

Noelle Hangout Event Ending Rewards

Obtain 1 Hangout Memory 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero’s Wit, 5 Lighter-than-Air Pancakes

Obtain 2 Hangout Memory 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 3 Guide to Resistance

Obtain 3 Hangout Memories 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero’s Wit, 3 Prithiva Topaz Fragments

Obtain 3 Hangout Memories 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 5 Lighter-than-Air Pancakes

Obtain 5 Hangout Memories 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero’s Wit, 3 Prithiva Topaz Fragments

Obtain 6 Hangout Memories 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 3 Guide to Resistance



Noelle Event Memories

Alrighty, this is your last warning concerning spoilers for Noelle’s Hangout Event. From this point forward I will detail what you need to do so see all six of her Hangout Event Memories in Genshin Impact (again, these are the endings). Named steps in quotations are areas in the flowchart you can explicitly restart the Hangout Event at (by clicking on the event tab for Noelle; the one you used to unlock the event in the first place).

Noelle’s Hangout Event endings in Genshin Impact all take a similar amount of time to complete, since her first quest splits into three branches, each with two ending apiece. I will start with the first branch and work down from there. While some choices in Noelle’s dialogue can result in a lost heart, the majority are flavor text: just show her support and don’t overtly flirt with her.

So, to start with Memory number one:

Noelle Hangout Event Memory 1

Speak with Noelle outside of Mondstadt. Choose “It’s okay not to be a knight.”

Follow Noelle, who will run to a man on the side of the road. Investigate the ruined wagon and kill the handful of slimes.

Return with Noelle and Alois to the gate to Mondstadt.

Noelle will take Alois on a tour, leading him to the Angel’s Share, Good Hunter, and With Wind Comes Glory. Pick the “…made especially for you.” choice each time.

Volunteer to escort Alois.

Return to the gate to talk to Noelle and to earn ending one.

Noelle Hangout Event Memory 2

Circle back to “Guests From Afar.” This time during the tour select all the “Leave it to Noelle…” choices.

Continue to point credit Noelle for the exemplary hospitality to reach ending two.

Noelle Hangout Event Memory 3

Return to the first quest “Honorary Knight!”

Choose “Of course, where do you want to start?” instead of “Okay to not be a knight.” From here choose “What you lack is strength.”

Go to the training ground next to the Knights of Favonius training ground. Break all the dummies with Noelle by using her Charged Attack.

Choose “…lack of real world experience.” From here head to the marked locations and approach the challenges. You will intentionally fail a couple of these.

Rescue Henning at the Hilichurl camp to grab ending three.

Noelle Hangout Event Memory 4

Return to the “Training Ground” portion of Noelle’s Hangout Event. Go with “…more strength!” this time.

Go to the marked location and mine the ore there, and kill the enemies that appear. After the rockslide speak with Belinda.

Clear the obstruction, kill the monster, then mine the last of the ore for ending four.

Noelle Hangout Event Memory 5

Return to the “Honorary Knight!” starter quest for Noelle’s Hangout Event.

Choose “Of course, where do you want to start?” instead of “Okay to not be a knight.” From here choose “What you lack is rest.”

Head to the Good Hunter for your “break”. Speak with Beatrice.

When asked what sort of gift you should grab, choose “…the thought that counts.” You will lose one heart, yet this is fine.

Give Bea a Grilled Fish. You may have to prepare one if you don’t have any.

Speak with Beatrice at the entrance to Mondstadt after you and Noelle enjoy a brief break.

Find Noelle in the Knights of Favonius library and speak with her to complete ending five. Read her notes on the table after for an achievement.



Noelle Hangout Event Memory 6

Return to “A Breather” quest. When asked about a gift go with “Choose carefully…”

While speaking with Marjorie don’t overtly flirt with Noelle. Choose the bottle.

Return to Beatrice to learn she has no idea where to host her date.

You’ll have to go to marked locations in Cape Oath, Starsnatch Cliff, then Windrise. You’ll need to snap a photo at each location: do so by entering Genshin Impact’s main menu and selecting the camera. The Starsnatch Cliff photo has to be taken between 1900 and 2400 in-game; use the clock in the main menu to advance time. For Windrise, simply turn the camera slightly left while standing on the marked location.

Return to Mondstadt and talk to Beatrice. Suggest Cape Oath.

During your dialogue with Noelle suggest you both go to Windrise together.

Meet her behind the tree and compliment her to unlock ending six.

And that’s how you get all six endings in the Noelle Hangout Event in Genshin Impact. Be sure to grab your rewards for reaching each, and don’t forget to complete your Daily Commissions to grab more Story Keys for the other Hangout Events. You can read the full Version 1.4 patch notes here if you’d like to know more.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, and Mobile.