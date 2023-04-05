Image: HoYoverse, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Genshin Impact currently features a total of four Character Wish Banners per patch, each starting a set 5-star. But how many of the said banners have debuted to this day in the game? Now, here’s Genshin Impact’s whole Character Banner history, from version 1.0 to the game’s upcoming version 3.6.

Genshin Impact Banner History: The Complete List (April 2023)

Accounting for the four version 3.6 upcoming character-focused banners — set to star Nilou, Nahida, Baizhu, and Ganyu — Genshin Impact will have featured a total of 64 Character Wish Banners (including reruns) by the end of version 3.6, all divided into 23 distinct patches.

You can check out a list featuring all Character Wish Banners that either took or are about to take place in Genshin Impact below:

Version 1.0: Ballad in Goblets (Venti) / Sparkling Steps (Klee).

Ballad in Goblets (Venti) / Sparkling Steps (Klee). Version 1.1: Farewell of Snezhnaya (Tartaglia) / Gentry of Hermitage (Zhongli).

Farewell of Snezhnaya (Tartaglia) / Gentry of Hermitage (Zhongli). Version 1.2: Secretum Secretorum (Albedo) / Adrift in the Harbor (Ganyu).

Secretum Secretorum (Albedo) / Adrift in the Harbor (Ganyu). Version 1.3: Invitation to Mundane Life (Xiao) / Dance of Lanterns (Keqing) / Moment of Bloom (Hu Tao).

Invitation to Mundane Life (Xiao) / Dance of Lanterns (Keqing) / Moment of Bloom (Hu Tao). Version 1.4: Ballad in Goblets (Venti) / Farewell of Snezhnaya (Tartaglia).

Ballad in Goblets (Venti) / Farewell of Snezhnaya (Tartaglia). Version 1.5: Gentry of Hermitage (Zhongli) / Born of Ocean Swell (Eula).

Gentry of Hermitage (Zhongli) / Born of Ocean Swell (Eula). Version 1.6: Sparkling Steps (Klee) / Leaves in the Wind (Kaedehara Kazuha).

Sparkling Steps (Klee) / Leaves in the Wind (Kaedehara Kazuha). Version 2.0: The Heron’s Court (Kamisato Ayaka) / Tapestry of Golden Flames (Yoimiya).

The Heron’s Court (Kamisato Ayaka) / Tapestry of Golden Flames (Yoimiya). Version 2.1: Reign of Serenity (Raiden Shogun) / Drifting Luminescence (Sangonimiya Kokomi).

Reign of Serenity (Raiden Shogun) / Drifting Luminescence (Sangonimiya Kokomi). Version 2.2: Farewell of Snezhnaya (Tartaglia) / Moment of Bloom (Hu Tao).

Farewell of Snezhnaya (Tartaglia) / Moment of Bloom (Hu Tao). Version 2.3: Secretum Secretorum (Albedo) + Born of Ocean Swell (Eula) / Oni’s Royale (Arataki Itto).

Secretum Secretorum (Albedo) + Born of Ocean Swell (Eula) / Oni’s Royale (Arataki Itto). Version 2.4: The Transcendent One Returns (Shenhe) + Invitation to Mundane Life (Xiao) / Gentry of Hermitage (Zhongli) + Adrift in the Harbor (Ganyu).

The Transcendent One Returns (Shenhe) + Invitation to Mundane Life (Xiao) / Gentry of Hermitage (Zhongli) + Adrift in the Harbor (Ganyu). Version 2.5: Everbloom Violet (Yae Miko) / Reign of Serenity (Raiden Shogun) + Drifting Luminescence (Sangonimiya Kokomi).

Everbloom Violet (Yae Miko) / Reign of Serenity (Raiden Shogun) + Drifting Luminescence (Sangonimiya Kokomi). Version 2.6: Azure Excursion (Kamisato Ayato) + Ballad in Goblets (Venti) / The Heron’s Court (Kamisato Ayaka).

Azure Excursion (Kamisato Ayato) + Ballad in Goblets (Venti) / The Heron’s Court (Kamisato Ayaka). Version 2.7: Discerner of Enigmas (Yelan) + Invitation to Mundane Life (Xiao) / Oni’s Royale (Arataki Itto).

Discerner of Enigmas (Yelan) + Invitation to Mundane Life (Xiao) / Oni’s Royale (Arataki Itto). Version 2.8: Leaves in the Wind (Kaedehara Kazuha) + Sparkling Steps (Klee) / Tapestry of Golden Flames (Yoimiya).

Leaves in the Wind (Kaedehara Kazuha) + Sparkling Steps (Klee) / Tapestry of Golden Flames (Yoimiya). Version 3.0: Viridescent Vigil (Tighnari) + Gentry of Hermitage (Zhongli) / Adrift in the Harbor (Ganyu) + Drifting Luminescence (Sangonimiya Kokomi).

Viridescent Vigil (Tighnari) + Gentry of Hermitage (Zhongli) / Adrift in the Harbor (Ganyu) + Drifting Luminescence (Sangonimiya Kokomi). Version 3.1: Twilight Arbiter (Cyno) + Ballad in Goblets (Venti) / Twirling Lotus (Nilou) + Secretum Secretorum (Albedo).

Twilight Arbiter (Cyno) + Ballad in Goblets (Venti) / Twirling Lotus (Nilou) + Secretum Secretorum (Albedo). Version 3.2: The Moongrass’ Enlightenment (Nahida) + Tapestry of Golden Flames (Yoimiya) / Everbloom Violet (Yae Miko) + Farewell of Snezhnaya (Tartaglia).

The Moongrass’ Enlightenment (Nahida) + Tapestry of Golden Flames (Yoimiya) / Everbloom Violet (Yae Miko) + Farewell of Snezhnaya (Tartaglia). Version 3.3: From Ashes Reborn (Wanderer) + Oni’s Royale (Arataki Itto) / Reign of Serenity (Raiden Shogun) + Azure Excursion (Kamisato Ayato).

From Ashes Reborn (Wanderer) + Oni’s Royale (Arataki Itto) / Reign of Serenity (Raiden Shogun) + Azure Excursion (Kamisato Ayato). Version 3.4: Caution in Confidence (Alhaitham) + Invitation to Mundane Life (Xiao) / Moment of Bloom (Hu Tao) + Discerner of Enigmas (Yelan).

Caution in Confidence (Alhaitham) + Invitation to Mundane Life (Xiao) / Moment of Bloom (Hu Tao) + Discerner of Enigmas (Yelan). Version 3.5: Auric Blaze (Dehya) + Twilight Arbiter (Cybo) / The Transcendent One Returns (Shenhe) + The Heron’s Court (Kamisato Ayaka).

Auric Blaze (Dehya) + Twilight Arbiter (Cybo) / The Transcendent One Returns (Shenhe) + The Heron’s Court (Kamisato Ayaka). Version 3.6 (Upcoming): The Moongrass’ Enlightenment (Nahida) + Twirling Lotus (Nilou) / Immaculate Pulse (Baizhu) + Adrift in the Harbor (Ganyu).

