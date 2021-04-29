Genshin Impact Birch Wood Locations – Where to Get Birch Wood

Genshin Impact now has housing via a teapot thanks to Version 1.5, and you’ll need birch wood to craft some of the furnishings. Yep, travelers all over Teyvat are about to become lumberjacks as they go about chopping down entire forests for a dresser. Thankfully, we know the best locations to find birch wood in Genshin Impact, so it won’t take you too long to craft your desired furnishings.

Genshin Impact Birch Wood Locations

Birch wood in Genshin Impact is pretty common in Mondstadt, yet it’s abundant in the Windwail Highland in the southwest portion of the nation. This area consists of the Dawn Winery, Wolvendom, and Springvale. Birch wood comes from birch trees, which are tall trees with white bark that has black “stripes” and typically yellow leaves (you can use the image at the top of this article for reference). Windwail Highland isn’t a dangerous place, so you should be able to farm without interruption once you clear the few hilichurl loitering about.

While birch wood is all over Windwail Highland in general, the area around Starfell Lake to the northeast is another solid location to farm the material. As you’ll see in the image below, the Statue of the Seven near the Dawn Winery puts you smack dab in the center of the Windwail Highland, and you can easily circle around for all your birch needs. Starfell Lake is a solid secondary location if you happen to harvest all the birch in Windwail before it can respawn. Since wood respawns rather quickly in Genshin Impact you can swap between the two if you are looking to farm as fast as possible.

When farming wood all you need to do is smack a birch tree to gain the goods. You don’t actually chop down the tree, but you will get three pieces of wood per tree; you just gotta smack it a couple of times. Characters with wide, sweeping attacks are great for harvesting wood in Genshin Impact, such as polearm and sword users. Just remember you only get three pieces of wood per tree, so be sure to move on to the next tree once you’ve grabbed all three from your current target.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.