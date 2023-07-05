Genshin-Impact-Capturing-Light-and-Shadow-Quest-Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After unlocking the Underground Teleport Waypoint and heading toward the newly found hidden mural in Genshin Impact version 3.8, you will automatically unlock the Capturing Light and Shadow side quest, which will in turn reward you with a good deal of both Primogems and materials after completion. Now, so that you can complete the quest and get all of its rewards as quickly as possible, here’s how to complete the Capturing Light and Shadow side quest during Genshin Impact’s version 3.8 Secret Summer Paradise.

How to Complete the Capturing Light and Shadow Quest in Genshin Impact 3.8

After triggering the quest and following the Water Droplet in order to unlock the first Streaming Projector, you will be able to complete the Capturing Light and Shadow Quest in Genshin Impact by unlocking all remaining Streaming Projectors scattered around the Underground area and then solving the Mural puzzle.

You can check out a step-by-step guide to how to unseal the remaining three Streaming Projectors as well as solve the Murral puzzle below.

How to Unseal the Remaining Three Streaming Projectors in Genshin Impact

You will be able to unseal the first remaining Streaming Projector, which will be located in the lower left of the mural, by heading close to it and then following the tracks to the area’s lower level. You can check out the location of the entrance to the mentioned area in the image below.

Once below, just defeat the Hilichurls surrounding the Water Droplet and then defeat all the enemies below the cart in order to unlock it. After unlocking the Cart, just board it and follow the track before leading the droplet to the Streaming Projector and thus unsealing it.

After unlocking the Streaming Projector above, you will be able to find the second remaining one by heading to an area located right off the previous Projector. More specifically, the projector will be located at the top of a platform located in front of the mural.

Now that you know the location of the Projector, it’s time to unseal it, a feat you can perform by first heading to the area pinpointed by the arrow below.

Once at the area, you will be able to unlock and find the Cart leading to the Projector by heading to a pathway located left of the golden translucent wall.

Once in the path, you will find a trapped Water Droplet, which must be freed in order to power the Cart. You will be able to free the Water Droplet by just hitting the torches surrounding it a few times with Hydro attacks.

Once the Water droplet is free, just follow it while putting off the torches and defeating the enemies along the way in order to reach the Cart. Once you reach it, just board it and then follow the track in order to unlock the third-overall Streaming Projector.

Now that you already unsealed the first three, you will be able to find the final Streaming Projector in front of a golden intangible wall leading to a Cho-Cho Cart, which you can see in the image below.

With that said, you can reach and unlock the Cart by first heading to the area highlighted in the image below, which you previously visited while following the track heading to the third one.

After entering through the opening on the wall, you will find yourself welcomed by a Bubble Chest. Now, just head close to it in order to unlock it. After the chest is unlocked, follow the Water Droplet until you reach a spot featuring 3 monuments (one Cryo, one Pyro, and one Hydro), which will all need to be lit in order to continue forward.

But here’s one catch, every time you light the third one, the other two will go off.

You will be able to complete this final puzzle and unlock the passageway leading to the Cart by asking the Hydro Droplet to check the Hydro monument and then use both Cryo and Pyro characters in order to light up the other ones in quick succession.

After doing so, just jump aboard the Cart and follow the same steps you performed while unlocking all the others in order to unseal the fourth and final Streaming Projector.

How to Restore the Mural in the Cave and Complete the Capturing Light and Shadow Quest

After unlocking all of the Streaming Projectors, you will be able to solve the puzzle and thus restore the Mural in the cave by first interacting with any of the projectors in order to get in. Once inside the mural, focus on grabbing all the highlighted pieces featured in the lower half of it before making your way toward the upper right portion of the mural while placing them in their set slots.

After placing all three of them in their respective spots and grabbing the piece at the center, a rainbow will appear in the mural and the assembly will be as follow. Once that happens, just make your way to the upper left portion of the mural and interact with it in order to place the final piece and complete the puzzle.

After restoring the mural, you will receive 40 Primogems, a Luxurious Chest, as well as some more goodies.

This guide was made while playing Genshin Impact’s version 3.8 on PC.

