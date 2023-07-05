Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Genshin Impact’s version 3.8 brought to players a new version exclusive fantasy-themed region filled with treasure chests, activities, exclusive mechanics, and of course Teleport Waypoints and puzzles. But like the area’s underground Waypoint, some of the mentioned fast travel points can be pretty tricky to find. Now, here’s how to get to the Underground Teleport Waypoint in Genshin Impact Secret Summer Paradise’s Veluriyam Mirage map.

Genshin Impact 3.8 Guide: How to Get to The Underground Teleport Waypoint

You can get to the Underground Teleport Waypoint in Genshin Impact‘s version 3.8 exclusive Veluriyam Mirage map by heading to the spot marked in the map below (located in the eastmost part of the Silver Bottle Courtyard area) and then boarding the Cho-Cho Cart in order to follow the track leading to it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For those that like me could not summon the card in the track leading to the area from the get-go, you can check a step-by-step guide to getting the Cart there in the section below.

How to Get the Cho-Cho Cart on the Track Leading to the Underground Teleport Waypoint in Genshin Impact 3.8

You will be able to get the Cho-Cho Cart on the track featured above and lead to the Underground Teleport Waypoint by first heading to the Overground Valley Teleport Waypoint and then using the device marked below in order to activate the Amber Flower route. After starting the ride, don’t-space out, as unlocking and completing the challenge will reward you.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After reaching the end of the yellow track, just head down and summon the Cart on the yellowish-green trail marked on the map below. Once the cart is summoned, just board it and follow the trail to its destination to the east.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once your card reached its destination, you will now be able to spot the Cho-Cho Cart docked on the track leading to the Veluriyam Mirage Underground Teleport Waypoint.

This guide was made while playing Genshin Impact’s version 3.8 on PC.

- This article was updated on July 5th, 2023