How to Enter the Stone Wall and Save the Water Droplet’s Friend in Genshin Impact

Image: MiHoYo

Genshin Impact has had many events over its history and one of these is the “Secret Summer Paradise” event which contains a Preprint Puzzle related to the Water Droplet that is easier than it looks. Of course, when players progress through the event’s questline they will eventually run into this Preprint Puzzle in the “Glaze Domain, Multum in Parvo” quest. This article will take you through how to save the friend of the Water Droplet in Genshin Impact.

Entering the Stone Wall to Save the Friend of the Water Droplet in Genshin Impact

When you are inside the room with the Preprint Puzzle, you can interact with the “Streaming Projector” to enter the Preprint World. There is a simple platforming sequence that shows on the main Stone Wall for you to navigate by moving right, left, and jumping a few times. However, we know that a crate will be blocking your path on the bottom entirely — this is where the trick of the puzzle comes in.

Related: Genshin Impact 3.8 Patch Notes Listed

You will have to exit the Streaming Projector first (via the door icon at the top right of the screen) and go up to the wooden stage-like area in the background. Interact with the crate to push it along to the right in the normal world. Afterward, interact with the Streaming Projector again and make your way to the door of the Preprint World and interact/exit through it.

That is all there is to save the Friend of the Water Droplet, you just needed to push the real crate first of all!

When Does the Secret Summer Paradise Event End in Genshin Impact?

The Secret Summer Paradise Event ends on August 16, 2023, so there is plenty of time for you to work your way through the event’s questline. For all the Primogem hunters out there (like we are) you will be pleased to know that Primogems are also given to you for completing the event’s quests among some other rewards — plenty of reasons to complete it.

Related: Genshin Impact 3.8 Banner Schedule: Eula and Kokomi Reruns, 4-Star Character Leaks

Now that you know how to save the friend of the adorable Water Droplet, you can happily get back on track to complete all of those important quests.

- This article was updated on July 5th, 2023