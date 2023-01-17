Among the wide array of great characters part of Genshin Impact‘s Sumeru cast, Dehya is without a doubt a fan-favorite, which also means that many fans are anxiously waiting for her already confirmed debut. But when exactly will she arrive? Will she be a DPS? And more importantly, what are her abilities, talents, and constellations? Now, in order to answer that and more, as well as to make sure you are fully ready for the arrival of Sumeru’s Flame-Mane, here’s everything you need to know about Dehya, including a full overview of her kit, her release date, and more, all based on both official reveals and leaks.

Genshin Impact Dehya | Elemental Skill, Burst, Talents, Constellations, Release Date, and More

Will Dehya be a DPS? Normal Attacks, Elemental Skill, and Burst Explained

According to a new leak by known leaker Niana, which featured an overview of Dehya’s future kit, she will be a Burst/Sub-DPS focused on dealing high amounts of on and off-the-field damage with her Elemental Skill and Burst, the latter of which will allow her to enter her Burst, or Blazing Lioness, state. Her ascension passive will be HP but the scaling of her abilities was not leaked.

You can check out an overview of her normal attacks, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst below, based on the descriptions leaked by Niana and made public by the SaveYourPrimos team on Twitter:

Normal/Charged Attack: Gold Duster Assaut Dehya performs up to 4 consecutive attacks while mixing both Claymore slashes and martial arts. Her charged attack consists of a series of Claymore slashes.

Elemental Skill: Molten Inferno Will have two effects depending on whether or not you activate it while under its field. Its first and primary effect, Indomitable Flame , will allow Dehya to Deal AoE Pyro DMG and generate a Fire Sanctum field. The field will then deal coordinated damage once every 2.5 seconds. While the field is in place, Dehya will share the damage the on-field character suffers consecutively for 10 seconds. The Skill’s second effect or Raging Flame will be triggered by using the skill while on the field created by it and will allow Dehya to perform a leaping attack and deal AoE Pyro DMG before resetting the field’s cooldown.

Elemental Burst: The Lioness’ Bite Allows Dehya to enter her Blazing Lioness State, where she will continuously and automatically unleash a series of Flame-Mane First strikes and an Incineration Dive Kick. While in her Burst state, her normal attacks will be converted into Roaming Barrage. Performing one in the interval between the Flame-Mane First strikes will decrease the latter’s build-up time.



With that said, there is still no footage of how Dehya’s Skill or Burst will look in-game, but we can assume that the former may indeed produce effects similar to the ones featured on her leaked Splash art, which you can check out below.

Talents and Constellations

According to the leaked description of her kit, revealed by Niana, all of her battle-focused passive talents will be focused on increasing her survivability, by providing both a decrease in the damage received after performing her Elemental Skill as well as giving her health regeneration. Her Exploration-talent will increase your party’s speed while exploring by 10% during the daytime.

Her constellations, on the other hand, will be focused on increasing her damage based on her HP, enhancing both her health regeneration and energy generation, as well as on increasing her Burst State’s Crit Rate, DMG, and up-time based on the number of Criticals performed.

You can check out an overview of all of Dehya’s constellations below, based on the descriptions revealed by Niana and made public by the SaveYourPrimos team on Twitter:

C1: Increases her HP by 20% and the DMG of her Elemental Skill and her Elemental Burst by 1 and 2% of her overall HP respectively.

Increases her HP by 20% and the DMG of her Elemental Skill and her Elemental Burst by 1 and 2% of her overall HP respectively. C2: Increases the uptime of the Fire Sanctum Field created by the use of Raging Flame by 6 seconds. Increases the damage of the field by 25% when a character is attacked while standing on it.

Increases the uptime of the Fire Sanctum Field created by the use of Raging Flame by 6 seconds. Increases the damage of the field by 25% when a character is attacked while standing on it. C3: Increases the level of her Elemental Burst by 3, as well as its maximum level to 15.

Increases the level of her Elemental Burst by 3, as well as its maximum level to 15. C4 : Will restore 15% of Dehya’s maximum HP as well as 1.5 Energy for each Flame-Mane First strike and Incineration Dive Kick performed while in her Blazing Lioness State.

: Will restore 15% of Dehya’s maximum HP as well as 1.5 Energy for each Flame-Mane First strike and Incineration Dive Kick performed while in her Blazing Lioness State. C5: Increases the level of her Elemental Skill by 3, as well as its maximum level to 15.

Increases the level of her Elemental Skill by 3, as well as its maximum level to 15. C6: Increases the Crit Rate of her Elemental Burst state by 10%, as well as her Crit DMG by 15% after performing a Crit with a Flame-Mane First strike, Dehya’s Blazing Lioness State will also have its duration extended by 0.5 seconds for each Critical performed in a 0.2 seconds interval. The Crit DMG and uptime values are cumulative and can be extended to a maximum of 2 seconds and +60% Crit Damage.

Genshin Impact Dehya: When Will Dehya be Released?

Dehya is set to be released as part of Genshin Impact’s upcoming version 3.5 but it is still unknown whether or not she will be released as part of its first or second wave of banners. With that said, according to the time frame where the game’s current version is set to debut, as well as the runtime of its banners, the game’s version 3.5 is set to be released on March 1st, 2022.

It’s also important to point out that, according to a new wave of leaks, the game’s version 3,4 will also feature the second edition of Mondstadt’s Windblume Festival, which is likely to, just like the upcoming edition of the Lantern Rite Festival, take place during the version’s second phase.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. The game’s version 3.4 is set to be released on January 18, 2022.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023