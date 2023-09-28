Genshin Impact Experimental Field Generator Boss Location & Rewards

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you plan on fully ascending Wriothesley after he debuts during the second wave of banners for Genshin Impact 4.1, you will need to collect a good amount of Tourbillon Devices, which can only be acquired by defeating the Experimental Field Generator boss. But where is the boss located? Here’s where to find the Experimental Field Generator boss in Genshin Impact, as well as everything you will get for defeating it.

Where to Find the Experimental Field Generator Boss in Genshin Impact

Upon reaching Fontaine in Genshin Impact, you will be able to find the Experimental Field Generator Boss at the center of the Academic Assembly Hall. The hall is located in the southern portion of the Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering region and can be easily reached by heading east from the Statue of the Seven located north of the Court of Fontaine.

It’s also possible to reach the boss area by heading north from Marcotte Station, but doing so will take longer.

All Experimental Field Generator Rewards

Defeating the Experimental Field Generator boss and then interacting with its Ley Line Blossom will reward you with between 1 and 3 Tourbillon Devices, as well as with a set amount of Character/Adventure/Companion EXP, and Mora.

You will also receive a few Prithiva Topaz pieces, as well as a few 3 and 4-star random artifact pieces part of the Berserker, The Exile, Lucky Dog, Gladiator’s Finale, or Wanderer’s Troupe sets. As always, the rarity of the Prithiva Topaz pieces, as well as the number of Tourbillon Devices, EXP, and Mora you will earn will be directly related to your World Level.

As you can check out above, those who face the boss on World Level 8 are also guaranteed to receive a Gladiator’s Finale or Wanderer’s Troupe 5-star artifact piece. You will need to collect a total of 46 Tourbillon Devices to ascend Wriothesley all the way to level 90.

This guide was made while playing Genshin Impact on PC and PS5.

