Genshin Impact Wriothesley Material Farming Guide | Subdetection Unit Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you plan on immediately unleashing the full potential of Genshin Impact’s upcoming 5-star Cryo boxer Wriothesley once he debuts, you will need to collect an impressive amount of Subdetection Units. But where exactly can you find them? Here are all Subdetection Unit locations in Genshin Impact.

All Subdetection Unit Locations in Genshin Impact

You will be able to find a total of 64 Subdetection Units per environment cycle in Genshin Impact. They will be exclusive to Fontaine and be divided between the Mount Esus East sub-region and the Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering Region.

You can check out where to find all the Subdetection Units in each of the mentioned areas below.

All Subdetection Unit Locations in Mount Esus East

You will be able to find a total of 9 Subdetection Units in the Mount Esus East sub-region. As you can check out in the image below -courtesy of the game’s official Teyvat Interactive Map- the biggest concentration of them can be found in the path leading to the Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering Region.

Image: HoYoverse

All Subdetection Unit Locations in the Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering Region

You will be able to find the remaining 55 Subdetection Units in the Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering Region, with the region’s northern portion featuring its largest quantity (39).

Once in the northern part of the region, you will be able to find 33 Subdetection Units in the New Fontaine Research Institute area, with 7 of them being located within the Clockwork Workshop. You will be able to unlock the workshop by taking part in the Road to the Singularity side quest.

You can check out the location of all Subdetection Units located in the northern portion of the Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering Region below, courtesy of the game’s official interactive map.

Image: HoYoverse

Image: HoYoverse

The region’s remaining 16 Subdetection Units can be found in its southern portion, with 10 of them being featured on the surface. You can check out the exact location of all 16 Subdetection Units below, courtesy of Genshin Impact’s official interactive map:

Image: HoYoverse

Image: HoYoverse

The Best Subdetection Unit Farming Route

When on a quest to get as many Subdetection Units as possible in the least amount of time in Genshin Impact, we recommend that you start by heading to Mount Esus East and then collect all of the units there while making your way to the area’s Statue of the Seven. Once at the statue, head west and collect all of the units in the southern portion of the Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering Region.

Now, simply teleport to the Waypoint located in the northeastmost portion of the New Fontaine Research Institute area and focus on collecting the units around it. Once you are done there, just head to the area’s northmost Teleport Waypoint and then focus on getting the remaining Subdetection Units at your discretion.

This guide was made while playing Genshin Impact on PC and PS5.

- This article was updated on September 28th, 2023