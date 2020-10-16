Genshin Impact – How to Beat the Wolf of the North Challenge

Genshin Impact is the hottest free-to-play RPG that’s out right now on PC, PlayStation 4, and mobile devices. It is also the latest entry from developer Mihoyo, who’s mostly known for its gacha fighting game series Honkai Impact. The Wolf of the North boss can be a difficult boss to unlock and even more difficult to fight, so this guide will provide quick and easy tips to finding and defeating the beast.

How to Beat the Wolf of the North Challenge

To unlock the Wolf of the North challenge in Genshin Impact, you’ll first need to have the Battle Pass and will have to complete the wolf story quest. Once you’ve done that, make your way to a circular area west of the Wolvedom sign seen on the map. You’ll know you’re in the right place if you see a glowing blue sword on the ground. Interact with the sword to start the trial.

To win the fight against the wolf, Electric and Pyro skills are most effective as the Wolf is a Cryo elemental type, so it is more susceptible to those elements. However, you should priorities Pyro attacks as it’ll deal more damage. You should also be ready to dodge effectively to distance yourself from it and use range attacks to capitalize on the distance.

As a bonus tip, make sure you’re Adventure Rank is high enough and choose your best characters; otherwise, the fight will be more challenging.