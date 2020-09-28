Genshin Impact – How to Fix Slow Download Speed

Trying to download Genshin Impact but the download speed is ridiculously slow? You’re not alone. The game has had a massively successful launch, drawing in players from all over the globe across all platforms, and the servers are understandably taking a beating as everyone attempts to log in. The game is out now on PS4, PC, and mobile devices, so there are a ton of people trying to download the game at once. It’s also free-to-play, meaning way more people are trying it out than they normally would. Here’s how to fix slow download speeds for Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Slow Download Speed Fix

If you are experiencing slow download speeds when installing Genshin Impact, pause and resume the download. This should increase the download speed. However, players all over the globe are attempting to download the game at once right now though, so your speed may be throttled regardless.

If that does not work for you, try to completely close the game launcher and reopen it. Again, the download servers are getting hammered from thousands upon thousands of simultaneous downloads across PS4, PC, and mobile devices, so patience is of the essence when downloading Genshin Impact.

Several players are reporting speeds of less than 1 Mbps, which is frustratingly slow, especially for a game the size of Genshin Impact. The game weighs in at around 15 GB, which would take ages to download with a speed so slow. Mobile players seem to be faring a bit better than PC players though, and PS4 players are reporting few issues with the download. If you cannot get the game to download quickly no matter what you do, it may just be best to wait until your speed naturally increases. The download servers are under a ton of stress at the moment, and they’re sure to clear up as more people finish installing the game.

If you’re still having issues, check out the official Genshin Impact installation guide and follow Genshin Impact on Twitter for updates.