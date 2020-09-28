Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch Release Date – Everything We Know

Genshin Impact is currently available on PC, PS4, and mobile devices, but when is the game coming to Nintendo Switch? A Switch version of the game is coming at some point, but it will come later than the game’s initial release on September 28 across most platforms. Like the other versions of the game, the Nintendo Switch version of Genshin Impact will be free to play with microtransactions, meaning anyone can jump in and explore the world without paying a dime. There could also be cross-save, so you can freely swap between Switch, PC, and mobile whenever you like. Here’s everything we know about the Nintendo Switch version of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch Release Date

A Nintendo Switch port is currently in development, but there is currently no official release date for the Nintendo Switch version of Genshin Impact. The game is currently only available on PC, PS4, and mobile devices. The Switch version will arrive at a later date, although the release window remains unknown.

The Nintendo Switch version of the game is still coming, it’s just taking a little longer than the other platforms. In an interview with RPG Site, head of miHoYo communications Sam Lai shared some details about the Switch port of the game. “The Switch version of Genshin Impact is currently under development. More information regarding Switch beta testing and launch dates will be announced at a later time.” The team likely wanted to get the PC, PS4, and mobile versions released before focusing on optimizations necessary to get the game running on Nintendo’s hybrid console.

Lai mentions beta testing, which could mean the Switch version of the game could be playable sooner than most would think. Genshin Impact has had several beta tests across all platforms, and the game’s first closed beta came not long after the initial reveal trailer. A Switch beta could come before the end of the year, although this is just speculation. The beta will probably happen early next year followed by a late 2021 release date for the full Switch version of Genshin Impact is much more likely.

Cross-save and cross-play are also implemented in all versions of Genshin Impact, although the former is restricted on the PlayStation 4 version. The developer would have to ensure that the Switch version of the game could work alongside the PC, PS4, and mobile versions and possibly even include cross-save on Nintendo’s machine. Cross-save isn’t available on Sony’s console, but this wouldn’t be the first time a Switch port of a game included cross-save with other platforms.

Genshin Impact is available now for PC, PS4, and mobile devices. The Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released at a later date.