If there is one long lasting legacy that this generation left us, it’s likely going to be the spread of both cross-play and especially cross-save. The latter allows players to carry progress across different platforms that offer the feature, which is something that makes owning multiple platforms even better. One of the most recent games to implement cross-save in some capacity is that of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, though limited to PC and Nintendo Switch. Knowing how to transfer saves between PC and Switch is very important as a result and this guide will explain how you can do exactly that.

How To Use Cross-Save On PC and Switch

With update 3.6 for The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch, cross-save has now been enabled for the game. Considering most people will be taking their PC saves and wanting to move them to Nintendo Switch to take on the go, we’ll start with how to upload your save to where it can be accessed on Switch first. There are two launchers on PC that we will have to go over for The Witcher 3 too, as the game is available for both and you can upload your cloud save on each of them.

We’ll start with those who have The Witcher 3 on Steam, as that is likely the largest group of people by the popularity of Steam. Steam is very easy to activate, as all you have to do is bring up the launcher for The Witcher 3 and bring up the Properties window. Once you have this open, go to the Updates tab and go down to where you see Steam Cloud. All you have to do here is to make sure the box is checked beside “Enable Steam Cloud synchronization for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.” As long as you have that checked, you should have your save stored in the cloud for the game.

Moving on to GOG, we have an even easier process via the GOG Galaxy launcher. Within this, you just need to find The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and it should have an icon next to it indicating that is supports cloud saves that you can turn on.

Now we move onto the Nintendo Switch, where you must have the 3.6 update downloaded and installed. Once you have done that, the main menu should now offer a Cloud Saves option that you can select and choose from either your Steam or GOG saves to be able to load. You are also able to upload your Switch save file to the cloud here as well, which allows you to open them up through Steam or GOG to continue on PC.

As of this time, it is not possible to transfer saves from PS4 or Xbox One, but this is a great step to add the ability to take your PC gaming sessions on the go via the Nintendo Switch version.