We are reaching the final phase of Genshin Impact‘s current main event ”Summertime Odyssey”, but that does not mean that there aren’t still plenty of challenges, quests, puzzles, and treasures to be found in the Golden Apple Archipelago. With that said, among the many treasures that are hidden in the Isles, players can get their hands on an exclusive furnishing, called the Allegro Bloom: Special Tuning, also known as the speakers from Xinyan’s domain. But how can you get the Allegro Bloom Special Tuning in Genshin Impact’s version 2.8?

Genshin Impact: How to Get the Allegro Bloom Special Tuning Furnishing

You can get the Allegro Bloom Special Tuning furnishing piece on Genshin impact 2.8 by solving the Broken Isle’s Pyro Pillar Puzzle, also known as the puzzle of the three chests, as the furnishing will be featured on one of the Precious Chests players will be able to open after solving it. With that said, you can check out a quick overview on how to complete the Pyro Pillar Puzzle and get the Allegro Bloom Special Tuning furnishing piece in Genshin Impact, below:

Go to Broken Isle after unlocking the ability to change its layout.

Change the layout of the Island so that a cave will be unlocked right of the drum.

Enter the cave and unlock the Pyro pillar by lighting up all four torches placed around it.

Light the pillar and head to the one located in the new area.

Light up the 3 torchers located in the area.

Pass through the door located behind the pillar and light the fourth torch.

Interact to the lever and open the gate, unlocking access to the door from the outside.

Go back through the door and light up the second pillar to unlock the area below for exploration.

Go down and unlock the normal chest there.

Go back to the drum.

Change the layout of the Island once again.

Make use of the door used to light the fourth torch to return to the puzzle room.

Rearrange the speakers and break the seal.

Get the Allegro Bloom: Special Tuning by opening one of the chests.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.