Image: HoYoverse.

After the debut of the Special Program focused on Genshin Impact‘s upcoming version 3.5, HoYoverse revealed a new and exclusive glider, set to be available exclusively for Prime Gaming members. But how can you get the new Prime Gaming exclusive item? Now, in order to help you explore the skies of Teyvat with even more style, here’s how to Get the Prime Gaming Wings of the Starlit Feast glider in Genshin Impact.

Related: Genshin Impact 3.5 Update Brings Highly Anticipated Character Meeting As Windblume Festival Starts

Genshin Impact: How to Get the Prime Gaming Exclusive Wings of the Starlit Feast Glider

According to the official post by HoYoverse on the Genshin impact official site, Prime Gaming members will be able to get the Wings of the Starlit Feast Glider by heading to the game’s page on Prime Gaming and claiming at least four celebratory Prime Gaming Bundles until May 31st, 2023. New bundles will become available once every 3 weeks. All Prime Gaming Bundles claimed after December 2022 will also count toward your total.

If you claim and redeem at least four codes, you will then be able to get the Prime Gaming Exclusive Wings of the Starlit Feast glider by accepting an in-game email featuring the item. The glider will be sent to you within 30 days of the end of the campaign.

You can check out the runtime of all currently available and future Prime Gaming Bundles featured as part of the campaign below:

Drop 4: Available until March 8, 2023.

Available until March 8, 2023. Drop 5: Until March 29, 2023.

Until March 29, 2023. Drop 6: Until April 19, 2023.

Until April 19, 2023. Drop 7: Until May 10, 2023.

Until May 10, 2023. Drop 8: Until May 31, 2023;

Now that you know how to get the new glider, don’t forget to also check out how to defeat all opponents featured as part of the game’s Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl event.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023