Genshin Impact 3.5 Update Brings Highly Anticipated Character Meeting As Windblume Festival Starts

During the Special Livestream focused on Genshin Impact‘s upcoming version 3.5, Windblume’s Breath, HoYoverse revealed a full breakdown of everything players can expect from the new patch, which is set to feature both this year’s edition of the fan-favorite Windblume Festival as well as a long-awaited reunion.

According to the Program, the new version is set to feature a new main storyline focused on Collei and a wide array of themed challenges and activities. As we brushed above, the event will also very likely feature the meeting between Collei and Amber, whose bond was one of the main focuses of the Genshin Impact manga.

But that’s not all, as the new version will also feature a new Archon quest featuring the encounter between Dainsleif and Kaeya, as well as the debut of two new enemies. On 3.5, players will now also be able to gain Intertwined Fates for every Archon quest completed either before or after the update. You can check out the official trailer for Genshin Impact’s version 3.5 below:

As you could check out above, apart from the new event, Genshin Impact 3.5 will also feature the already confirmed playable debut of 5-Star Pyro Claymore Dehya, as well as 4-star Cryo Polearm Mika. For all of those who are looking to add her to their squad but are unsure as to whether or not to pull for her right now, Dehya is also set to become part of the game’s Standart Banner once version 3.6 debuts.

As a plus, here are all of the redemption codes revealed during the Special Program focused on Genshin Impact’s version 3.5:

KARU3RG6NY65 : 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

: 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores. 5SRC28YNNYP9 : 100 Primogems + 5 Hero’s Wit.

: 100 Primogems + 5 Hero’s Wit. SB8UJ9H7NH8V: 100 Primogems + 50,000 Mora.

All Genshin Impact Version 3.5 Banners

As you could check out above, apart from the debut of Dehya, the first wave of banners part of Genshin Impact’s version 3.5 will also feature Cyno’s first rerun. The version’s second wave of banners, however, will feature reruns for both 5-star Cryo Sword user Ayaka and 5-Star Cryo Polearm wielder Shenhe.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023