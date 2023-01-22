Very few characters in Genshin Impact managed to win over the game’s fanbase as fast as Mika, its upcoming 4-star Cryo Polearm wilder. But when will Mika be released? Now, in order to answer that and more here’s everything you need to know about Mika, including a complete overview of his leaked kit and his release date.

Genshin Impact Mika: Elemental Skill, Burst, Constellations, Release Date, and More

Normal Attacks, Elemental Skill, and Burst Explained

Overall, according to his leaked set, currently available on Project Amber, Mika’s normal moveset will be composed of a series of Polearm slashes and crossbow shots. His Elemental Skill, Starfrost Swirl, on the other hand, will allow Mika to perform a quick or an aimed crossbow shot by pressing or holding his Skill respectively. The shot will then deal Cryo damage to enemies and apply the Soulwind effect to teammates for a set amount of time. Characters affected by Soulwind will have their ATK Speed increased by 13 to 25% depending on the Skill’s level.

With that said, Mika’s biggest strength will lie in his Elemental Burst. Skyfeather Song, as performing it will allow Mika to regenerate the HP of his party members and then apply the Eagleplume state on them. While under the effects of the said state, the on-field character will be able to periodically regenerate HP by performing hits. You can check out a full showcase of Mika’s moveset in the video below, revealed by known leaker Dimbreath.

Talents and Constellations

According to the leaked description of his set, Mika’s Talents will be focused on offering extra buffs to your DPS and allowing you to spot local Mondstadt specialties while on the field. You can check out a quick description of all of Mika’s combat talents below, based on their leaked descriptions featured on Project Amber:

Rapid-Fire Suppression: Allow teammates affected by his Elemental Skill (Tap) to gain a Detector stack for each enemy hit by it. Each stack will increase their Physical DMG by 10%. A maximum of three stacks can be gained in this manner.

Mika’s constellations, on the other hand, will be focused on empowering his healing ability and increasing the availability of his buffs. You can check out a quick description of all of Mika’s constellations below, based on the descriptions featured on Project Amber:

C1: Mika’s Elemental Skill effect will also lower the interval between the healing provided by his Burst, The interval decrease is equal to the ATK Speed Bonus offered by his Skill.

The first hit of both his Skill and Burst will now generate a Detector stack. C3: Increases the level of his Elemental Skill by 3.

Healing the on-field character will allow Mika to gain 3 energy particles. A maximum of 15 can be gained by Burst performed. C5: Increases the level of his Elemental Burst by 3.

Genshin Impact Mika: When Will Mika be Released?

Like Dehya, Mika is set to be released during Genshin Impact’s upcoming version 3.5. It’s still unknown whether he will be featured as part of the version’s first, or second wave of banners. With that said, according to a few leaks regarding the banners to be featured in the upcoming version, the game’s upcoming version is set to also feature reruns for Albedo, Eula, and Cyno.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 21st, 2023