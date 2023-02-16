Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

The new Genshin Impact Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl event is here, allowing players to take part in a wide array of Beetle battles in exchange for both prestige and a great amount of Primogems. Now, in order to help you bring victory to the Arataki Gang, as well as get all of the rewards available as part of the event, here’s how to defeat all opponents in Genshin Impact’s Extreme Beetle Brawl Event.

Genshin Impact Extreme Beetle Brawl Event Guide: How to Defeat All Opponents

The Basics of Beetle Brawl in Genshin Impact

Before challenging the Generals, especially on the Fanatic Passion Difficulty, it is vital that you master the basics of Bettle Fighting. Basically, while in battle, you will be able to command your beetle to step forward, step back, and perform a charged attack, the latter of which can cover from one to four spaces depending on how much you charge and your overall stamina.

You will also be able to cancel your charge by pressing the designed key, which will allow you to abandon the attack and then move freely.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

It’s important to point out that when charging your attack, each quarter of the icon represents a space you will be able to advance. You will also be able to do increased damage with your charged attack by making sure the distance you will cover is equal to the number of spaces between you and your opponent.

Related: After Mona, Keqing, and Xiao, Another Fan Favorite Genshin Impact 5-star is Getting an Official Character Figure

How to Defeat Mallet the Smasher

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

After the introductory battle featured as part of the first chapter of the event’s questline, you will be able to find the first of the Generals by heading right to the arena.

With that said, Mallet the Smasher is a beetle that thrives in close combat situations, so you can easily defeat them by first of all creating a great distance between you and your opponent (at least two spaces from the get-go). Once you do that, just focus on charging your advance and then on performing the move once the beetle enters your range. After the first hit, repeat the process in order to win, no matter the difficulty you are currently on.

It’s important to point out that Mallet the Smasher will also make use of an Electro attack capable of striking you even while out of the beetle’s reach, so stay put and ready to avoid it at all times.

This article will be updated as new battles become available as part of the event but in the meantime, don’t forget to check out how to easily win every duel part of the game’s currently available Warrior’s Spirit event.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023