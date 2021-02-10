Genshin Impact – How to Unlock Lantern Rite Event

The Lantern Rite event in Genshin Impact is perhaps the game’s largest yet, though you’ll need to have invested some substantial time into the open-world RPG to partake in the festivities. Anyone who’s been playing semi-casually since October or November should be fine, but if you’re fairly new to Genshin Impact don’t despair: the Lantern Rite event runs until the end of the month, and it takes less than a week to clear the requirements.

Reach Adventure Rank 23, clear the first Act of the Liyue story, and complete Xiao’s story quest to unlock the Lantern Rite event quest in Genshin Impact.

First and foremost, you have to reach Adventure Rank 23 in Genshin Impact to participate in the Lantern Rite event. This isn’t as terrible a requirement as it may appear: knock out all of your quests, use all of your Resin every day, and finish your Daily Commissions once you unlock them to quickly level your Adventure Rank. Speaking of quests, you’ll have to knock out the first Act in the Liyue story to access the Xiao story quest, which is the true prerequisite to the Lantern Rite quest. So, in an easier to read format, here’s what you need to do:

Reach Adventure Rank 23. Finish Chapter 1: Act 1 of the Liyue story (“Of the Land Amidst Monoliths”). This follows the Mondstadt chapter, so clear that entirely if you have not already. Complete Xiao’s story quest “Alatus Chapter”. After the Lantern Rite event this quest will be locked behind Adventure Rank 40, and will require a Story Key. Knock out the Lantern Rite entry quest, “The Origin of the Lanterns”.

Once you’ve cleared “The Origin of the Lanterns” you’ll have full access to the Lantern Rite event in Genshin Impact. There are a couple of things worth noting before you run off, however. First, on both February 14th and February 18th a new story quest will become available for the Lantern Rite event, and you’ll need to complete each to unlock additional features (such as the free “Stand by Me” character, additional Lantern Rite Tales for Festive Fever, and more challenging Theater Mechanicus stages). All of the Lantern Rite quests can be tracked via the Event page, if you ever lose sight of them. For reference, these two new quests and their dates are:

“Currents Deep Beneath the Lanterns”: February 14th at 01:00am PST

“Light Upon the Sea”: February 18th at 01:00am PST

The Lantern Rite event in Genshin Impact runs from February 10th until February 28th, so you have 18 days to participate in all of the activities attached to the event. The Lantern Rite event shop – The Xiao Market – will remain open until March 7th, so if you have currency to burn you don’t have to stress as hard over the event’s February 28th end-date. The free character “Stand by Me” promo also lasts until the 7th, so be sure to finish up all of your Lantern Rite objectives in Genshin Impact by February 28th to ensure you can grab all the rewards on offer in the week that follows.