Genshin Impact Icewind Suite Coppelia and Coppelius Boss Location and Rewards

Apart from the wide array of new specialties and exclusive puzzles you can find while exploring Fontaine, the region also features two exclusive world bosses, Emperor of Fire and Iron and Icewind Suite (Coppelia and Coppelius). But where can you find Coppelia and Coppelius in Genshin Impact?

Where to Find the Icewind Suite Boss in Genshin Impact

You will be able to find the Icewind Suite boss in Genshin Impact by first heading to the Fountain of Lucine area, which is located south of Marcotte Station. The area will also be located directly in front of the Opera Epiclese building.

Once there, you will be able to reach the boss by simply heading to the fountain at the center and then following the path to the right.

For those who have not unlocked the Marcotte Station Waypoint, you will be able to easily do so by heading to Court of Fontaine, taking the lift toward the 3rd Floor, and then boarding the Navia Line, which will take you directly to it.

How to Unlock the Icewind Suite World Boss

In order to unlock the Icewind Suite World Boss, you must talk with an NPC named Maillardet. He will be located right in front of them.

Upon talking to him, you will be able to select if you want to face the Icewind Suite while they perform Dirge of Coppelia or Nemesis of Coppelius. The selection process must be repeated each time you wish to face them. Upon making your choice, the boss battle will begin.

All Icewind Suite Boss Rewards

Although the amount of EXP and Mora rewarded will be shared among all of its variants, the rewards you will receive after defeating the Icewind Suite duo will slightly change depending on which play they were performing.

You can check out all the rewards you can get after defeating each Icewind Suite variant below. But keep in mind that the quantity and rarity of the items will depend of your world level.

Icewind Suite Variant Possible Rewards Guaranteed Rewards

Dirge of Coppelia Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

Random amount of 3 and 4-star Artifact pieces (Berserker / The Exile / Lucky Dog / Gladiator’s Finale / Wanderer’s Troupe)

One to two 5-star artifact pieces (Gladiator’s Finale / Wanderer’s Troupe) Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelia



Nemesis of Coppelius Shivada Jade Sliver Sliver

Shivada Jade Fragment

Shivada Jade Chunk

Shivada Jade Gemstone

Random amount of 3 and 4-star Artifact pieces (Berserker / The Exile / Lucky Dog / Gladiator’s Finale / Wanderer’s Troupe)

One to two 5-star artifact pieces (Gladiator’s Finale / Wanderer’s Troupe) Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelius





This guide was made while playing Genshin Impact on PC and PS5.

- This article was updated on August 16th, 2023