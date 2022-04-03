Genshin Impact: Is Yelan Better as a Support or DPS?

Genshin Impact’s version 2.6 barely arrived and fans are already counting the seconds for the arrival of the game’s next big update, set to feature not only the debut of a new series of main and character-focused quests but also that of the game’s new 5-star Hydro Bow wielder Yelan. But, with that said, will Yelan be a support or a DPS?

Is Yelan a Support or a DPS?

Taking into account the many leaks regarding Yelan, which include her whole kit, visual, and more, she will be a character whose strength lies in her ability to apply elemental status and deal heavy elemental damage while on and off the field, thanks to both her Elemental skill, Lingering Lifeline, her Elemental Burst, Depth-Clarion Dice, and her ability to enter her Breakthrough state, which will allow her to fire a Breakthrough Barb, dealing massive AoE damage.

Should You Build Her as a Support or as a DPS?

We believe that, unless you plan on pulling for all of her sixth constellations, she will work best as a Sub-DPS/enabler, thanks to her ability to deal constant Hydro damage to her targets.

With that said, as a support/sub DPS, Yelan will work in a matter similar to Xingqiu, mainly thanks to her Elemental Burst, which will allow her to create an Exquisite Throw construct, which will then follow the on-field character and deal coordinated attacks, each dealing massive Hydro damage.

As we said above, if you plan on building her as a main DPS, is advisable that you get all of her constellations, as the sixth one will unlock her ability to enter her Mastermind State after using her Elemental Burst, which will then transform all of her attacks into Breakthrough Barbs. When in this state, her normal attacks will also be considered charged attacks and will deal 130% of their normal damage, which will allow her to deal massive damage when in a focused rotation. The state will last for either 20 seconds or until Yelan fires six shots.

- This article was updated on April 3rd, 2022