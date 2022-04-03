Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu: Everything We Know About the New 4-Star

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.6 is here, and together with it, new leaks regarding the game’s version 2.7 and its upcoming characters, Yelan, and Kuki Shinobu surfaced. With that said, and all who are wondering if they should save their Primogems or not, here’s everything that leaked regarding Genshin Impact’s upcoming 4-star Electro sword user Kuki Shinobu.

Who is Kuki Shinobu, Role, and More

Kuki Shinobu is the deputy leader of the Arataki Gang. She is also the one responsible for changing and taking the Arataki Gang to a whole new level, thanks to her many expertises.

With that said, according to the leaks revealed by known leaker Dimbreath and present in Project Amber, Kuki Shinobu will be a Support/Healer, focused on not only providing healing but also dealing high amounts of continuos Electro Damage. She will have an HP% innate stat.

Kuki Shinobu Skills: Normal/Charged Attacks, Elemental Skill, and Burst

According to the many leaks, Shinobu’s NA will be composed of a sequence of 4 rapid strikes, while her charged attack will be composed of 2 fast sword strikes.

Her Elemental Skill, Sanctifying Ring, will allow Shinobu to create a Grass Ring of Sanctification in exchange for a portion of her current HP, which will then follow the on-field character while dealing Electro damage and healing them based on Shinobu’s max HP. Her Elemental Burst, Goei Narukami Kariyama Rite, on the other hand, will allow Shinobu to deal continuous amounts of high Electro Damage in a medium AoE.

You can check out a video showcasing all of Kuki Shinobu’s skills below, courtesy of known leaker Ubatcha:

Combat Talents and Constellations

According to the leaks, Kuki Shinobu’s first Combat Talent, Breaking Free, will increase her Healing Bonus by 15% if her current HP is lower than 50%. Her second Talent, Heart’s Repose, will increase her Elemental Skill’s effects based on her overall Elemental Mastery, as its healing capabilities will be increased by 75% of her current EM value, and its damage by 25%.

Her constellations, on the other hand, will be focused on increasing the AoE and damage of her abilities, while also increasing her overall EM and allowing her to survive a killing blow when on the field. You can check out a comprehensive look at the effects of all of her constellations below, based on their descriptions featured on Project Amber:

To Cloister Compassion (C1): Increases her Elemental Burst’s AoE by 50%.

To Forsake Fortune (C2): Increases the duration of her Elemental Skill by 3 seconds.

To Sequester Sorrow (C3): Increases her Elemental Skill level by 3.

To Sever Sealing (C4): Will allow her Elemental Skill to deal AoE elemental damage based on 9,7% of her max HP. The effect can be triggered when the on-field character deals damage with their Normal, Charged, or Plunge attacks. The attack can only be triggered once every 5 seconds.

To Cease Courtesies (C5): Increases her Elemental Burst level by 3.

To Ward Weakness (C6): Revives Kuki Shinobu when she suffers lethal damage. Can only be triggered once every 60 seconds. Unlocking the constellation will also raise her EM by 150 for 15 seconds when her health drops below 25%.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.