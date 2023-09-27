Genshin Impact Millennial Pearl Seahorse Boss Location & Rewards

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you plan on bringing out the full potential of Neuvillette in Genshin Impact, you will need to defeat the game’s Millenial Pearl Seahorse Boss a few times. But where can you find the boss, and apart from the materials for Neuvillette, what will each win net you? Here’s where to find the Millennial Pearl Seahorse in Genshin Impact, as well as all of the rewards you will get by defeating it.

Where To Find and How to Reach the Millennial Pearl Seahorse Boss in Genshin Impact

You will be able to find the Millennial Pearl Seahorse Boss in Genshin Impact inside an underground cave system located in the westmost portion of the New Fontaine Research Institute sub-region.

You will be able to enter the cave system and reach the boss by heading to the underwater Teleport Waypoint located between Mount Esus East and New Fontaine Research Institute and then following the pathway showcased in the image below.

It is also possible to unlock the area by exploring the Clockwork Workshop during the Road to the Singularity side quest but doing so will demand way more time.

All Millennial Pearl Seahorse Rewards

Defeating the Millennial Pearl Seahorse Boss in Genshin Impact will net you between 1 and 3 Fontemer Unihorn —which can be used to ascend Neuvillette— as well as a set amount of Character and Adventure EXP, Companion EXP, 6000 Mora. As usual, the amount of rewards you will get, as well as their rarity will be fully dependent on your World Level.

Apart from that, you will also receive a few Vajrada Amethyst pieces of various rarities and a few random 3/4-star artifact pieces part of the Berserker, The Exile, Lucky Dog, Gladiator’s Finale, or Wanderer’s Troupe sets. Those who face the boss in World Level 8 will also get a guaranteed 5-star artifact piece from either the Gladiator’s Finale or the Wanderer’s Troupe sets.

You will need to collect a total of 46 Fontemer Unihorns to ascend Neuvillette all the way to level 90.

This guide was made while playing Genshin Impact on PC and PS5.

- This article was updated on September 27th, 2023