Genshin Impact: The Chalk Prince and the Dragon Act 5 – Is There a Final Act

Genshin Impact’s latest event, The Chalk Prince and the Dragon, has come to an end, but there are rumblings of a final Act 5. While travelers have a few days to cash out any of their remaining essences within the shop (assuming they haven’t already bought everything), the event itself has concluded. Act 4 left plenty of questions unanswered, so many have wondered if there would be an epilogue of sorts. Turns out Albedo and The Festering Desire’s arc does have a proper conclusion, though many questions remain.

The Chalk Prince and the Dragon Act 5 is unlocked for those that completed Act 4.

The Chalk Prince and the Dragon Act 5 is live right now, so long as travelers cleared the previous Act 4 quest. There are no other special requirements: the Festering Desire doesn’t have to be at max rank, nor did travelers need to clear every event objective. So long as they completed Act 4 a quest prompt for Act 5 (“Afterword”) will automatically appear when they log into the game.

Travelers simply need to head to Albedo’s camp in Dragonspine and approach him. A cutscene will play; I’ll avoid spoilers here. Suffice to say not every question concerning Albedo and the Festering Desire is answered, but there’s some implications and teases for fans to mull over until we see more story content involving the master alchemist. Once the cutscene concludes travelers will be awarded 60 Primogems, 3 Hero’s Wits, and 30000 Mora. Seeing as all travelers had to do was watch a brief cutscene, that’s not a bad haul.

That’s all there is to The Chalk Prince and the Dragon Act 5, and to the event itself. Remember to redeem any essences you may have on hand within the shop before it closes for good on the 12th. If you bought up everything then you’re good and done with the event: there isn’t a final store page to purge any excess essences.