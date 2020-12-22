Genshin Impact – The Chalk Prince and the Dragon Event Guide

Genshin Impact Version 1.2 will introduce the “Chalk Prince and the Dragon” event, but like all others before it this event will only be around for a limited time. Unlike previous events there isn’t a Resin cost attached, but you will have to progress the new story to fully unlock all the activities and rewards from The Chalk Price and the Dragon event.

During the event the Albedo Story Quest “Princeps Cretaceus Chapter” can be unlocked at Adventure Rank 20. It must be completed to access The Chalk Prince and the Dragon event; after the event concludes on January 5th, 2021 the quest will require Adventure Rank 40 and a Story Key to unlock. The event itself will feature four acts, each becoming accessible on a set date. Act I opens with the event on December 22nd, Act II December 25th, Act 3 December 28th, and Act IV December 31st.

The major reward attached to The Chalk Prince and the Dragon is the Festering Desire, a powerful sword that is improved with items earned during the event. Certain items are locked behind explicit acts, though Rime-Worn Fragments and Rime-Worn Crystals will be available as soon as you unlock the event. All activities take place in the new Dragonspine zone, and zone-specific powers for the Festering Desire will only work there. Once the event concludes those powers will be removed. Enhancing the Festering Desire will grant you Weapon Ascension Materials, so even if you don’t care for the zone bonuses, the extra weapon leveling materials will prove worth the grind.

Full details for the Chalk Prince and the Dragon event are listed below with American server times.

The Chalk Prince and the Dragon event details.

Event Duration

Event Gameplay Duration: After the Version 1.2 update – 2021/01/05 03:59:59

Event Shop Duration: After the Version 1.2 update – 2021/01/12 03:59:59

Eligibility

Reach Adventure Rank 20 or above.

And complete Prologue: Act II “For a Tomorrow Without Tears.”

Prerequisite Story Quest

Complete Albedo’s Story Quest “Princeps Cretaceus Chapter” to unlock “The Chalk Prince and the Dragon” event.

During the event, the “Princeps Cretaceus Chapter” will not require a Story Key to unlock.

“Princeps Cretaceus Chapter” Opening Time: After the Version 1.2 update

“Princeps Cretaceus Chapter” Unlock Criteria: Adventure Rank 20 or above Once the event ends, the “Princeps Cretaceus Chapter” Story Quest will require Adventure Rank 40 or above, the completion of Prologue: Act II “For a Tomorrow Without Tears,” and a Story Key to unlock.



The Chalk Prince and the Dragon: Act I

Opening Time: After the Version 1.2 update

Travelers may complete “The Chalk Prince and the Dragon” storyline to obtain the event-exclusive weapon Festering Desire (Sword).

After the Dragonspine area is unlocked, Travelers can find Rime-Worn Fragments and Rime-Worn Crystals in Dragonspine.

After Act I opens, collect Rime-Worn Fragments, Rime-Worn Crystals, and complete the related quests to obtain Primogems, Mora, and other rewards.

Enhance Festering Desire to obtain Weapon Ascension Materials and other rewards. Once the event ends, exploration will no longer yield Rime-Worn Fragments or Rime-Worn Crystals, and quest materials in your Inventory will disappear. Rime-Worn Fragments and Rime-Worn Crystals are event-exclusive items, and will disappear after 2021/01/06 03:59.



The Chalk Prince and the Dragon: Act II

Opening Time: 2020/12/25 04:00:00

After Act II opens, Travelers can obtain Glimmering Essence through the Testing Grounds challenge.

The Chalk Prince and the Dragon: Act III

Opening Time: 2020/12/28 04:00:00

After Act III opens, Travelers can obtain Warm Essence through the Draconic Pilgrimage challenge.

The Chalk Prince and the Dragon: Act IV

Opening Time: 2020/12/31 04:00:00

After Act IV opens, Travelers can obtain Miraculous Essence through the Frostborn Miracle challenge.

Event Details