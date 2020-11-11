Genshin Impact has been an enormous success for developers miHoYo, and Update 1.1 is their largest update yet. Fans hoping for dramatic changes to the controversial Resin system will probably walk away disappointed, but there’s still plenty to love here. There are new characters available to pull – Childe and Diona – and the test run characters have been cycled to Zhongli and Xinyan. There’s also new story quests, world quests, and an added reputation system for cities that should help provide players with more to do after they’ve spent their Resin for the day.

Genshin Impact Update 1.1 Patch Notes

New Content

I. New Characters

5-Star Character “Childe” Tartaglia (Hydro) No. 11 of The Harbingers, also known as “Childe.” His name is highly feared on the battlefield.

4-Star Character “Kätzlein Cocktail” Diona (Cryo) A young lady who has inherited trace amounts of non-human blood. She is the incredibly popular bartender of the Cat’s Tail tavern.



During the event wish “Farewell of Snezhnaya”, from after the Version 1.1 update to 2020/12/01 15:59:59 (Server Time), the event-exclusive 5-star character “Childe” Tartaglia (Hydro) and the 4-star characters “Kätzlein Cocktail” Diona (Cryo), “Uncrowned Lord of Ocean” Beidou (Electro), and “Eclipsing Star” Ningguang (Geo) will have their Wish drop-rates greatly increased!

The “Test Run” character trial event will be available from after the Version 1.1 update to 2020/12/01 15:59:59 (Server Time). Travelers can use fixed team compositions that contain the trial characters to complete designated challenges. Once the challenge is complete, you can obtain the corresponding rewards!

5-Star Character “Vago Mundo” Zhongli (Geo) A mysterious guest invited by the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. Extremely knowledgeable in all things.

4-Star Character “Blazing Riff” Xinyan Liyue’s sole rock ‘n’ roll musician. She rebels against ossified prejudices using her music and passionate singing.



*The characters “Vago Mundo” Zhongli (Geo) and “Blazing Riff” Xinyan will appear in a subsequent event wish.

II. New Weapons

Memory of Dust (5-Star Catalyst) A stone dumbbell containing distant memories. Its endless transformations reveal the power within.



The event wish “Epitome Invocation” will be available from after the Version 1.1 update to 2020/12/01 15:59:59 (Server Time). During this time, the event-exclusive 5-star weapon Memory of Dust (Catalyst) and the 5-star weapon Skyward Harp (Bow) will have their Wish drop-rates greatly increased!

Vortex Vanquisher (5-Star Polearm) This sharp polearm can seemingly pierce through anything. When swung, one can almost see the rift it tears in the air.

The Unforged (5-Star Claymore) Capable of driving away evil spirits and wicked people alike, this edgeless claymore seems to possess divine might.



*The weapons Vortex Vanquisher (Polearm) and The Unforged (Claymore) will appear in a subsequent event wish.

Royal Spear (4-Star Polearm) This polearm was once cherished by a member of the old nobility that governed Mondstadt long ago. Although it has never seen the light of day, it is still incomparably sharp. *The weapon Royal Spear (4-Star Polearm) will be available in Starglitter Exchange in the Shop.



III. New Quests

1. New Archon Quest

The mysterious emissary Ganyu appears before you at Third-Round Knockout. Claiming to have come at Ningguang’s behest, she invites you to the skyfaring palace known as the Jade Chamber. To that end, you and Paimon have come to Mt. Tianheng, from where you can see the Jade Chamber in the distance…

After the Version 1.1 Update, the Archon Quest Chapter 1: Act III – A New Star Approaches will become available. Complete this quest chain and obtain Primogems, Weapon Enhancement Materials, Character EXP Materials, and other rewards!

2. New Story Quests

The Millelith have received numerous eyewitness reports recently that have confirmed an active Ruin Guard presence in an area far beyond their normal range of activity. After some investigation, you find that these Ruin Guards are, in fact, just toys for a certain child… After the Version 1.1 Update, the Story Quest Monoceros Caeli Chapter: Act I – Mighty Cyclops’ Adventure! will become available.



Complete this quest chain and obtain Primogems, Weapon Enhancement Materials, Character EXP Materials, and other rewards!

The Story Quest Historia Antiqua Chapter: Act I – Sal Flore will also become available at a later date.

3. New World Quests

New World Quests Added: The Adventurers’ Guild’s Affairs, Necessary Procedures, Words Worth Their Weight in Mora, Changchang’s Little Friend, The Secret of Nantianmen, An Ode to Yonder City, and Endless Research

Complete these quests and obtain Mora, Character EXP Materials, and other rewards!

IV. New Events

Version Main Event — Unreconciled Stars

Peculiar meteorites are descending upon Teyvat, bringing a rare sleeping sickness with them. People trapped in deep slumber, mysterious dreams, an unknown star… The crisis draws closer! Event Duration: 2020/11/16 10:00:00 (Server Time) – 2020-11-30 03:59:59 (Server Time) Event Rules: During the event, complete designated quests and “Star of Destiny” challenges to obtain Fading Star’s Might and Fading Star’s Essence! Event Rewards: Exchange Fading Star’s Might and Fading Star’s Essence in the Event Shop for Character Ascension Materials, Hero’s Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore, Talent Enhancement Materials, Crown of Insight, and other rewards!



Complete “Prinzessin’s Pact” to get “Prinzessin der Verurteilung!” Fischl (Electro)!

*The Gliding Challenge and While It’s Warm events will become available at a later date. Stay tuned for more information.

V. New Systems

1. City Reputation System

Reach Adventure Rank 25 and complete the corresponding quests to unlock this system. Reputation is currently divided into Mondstadt Reputation and Liyue Reputation.

Mondstadt Reputation Unlock Criteria: Complete the Archon Quest Prologue: Act I “The Outlander Who Caught the Wind”

Liyue Reputation Unlock Criteria: Complete the Archon Quest Chapter I: Act II “Farewell, Archaic Lord”

Travelers can speak to Knights of Favonius Coordinator, Hertha and Ministry of Civil Affairs Secretary, Ms. Yu to take on new Bounties and Requests. You can also collect Reputation EXP rewards from them for World Exploration, Mondstadt Quests, and Liyue Quests.

As you increase your Reputation Level, you will unlock special city features, recipes, gadget blueprints, namecards, wind gliders, and other rewards.

2. Exploration Progress System

Zoom out on the map to view the Exploration Progress for each area. Open chests, find Elemental Oculi, unlock Waypoints, and complete other exploration activities to increase your Exploration Progress in each area.

3. Archive System

A collection of Equipment, Materials, Geography, Books and Tutorials.

4. Character Archive System

Character Archive added.

VI. Other New Content

1. Gameplay

The following recipes are now available for purchase: Wanmin Restaurant: Triple-Layered Consommé Wangshu Inn: Bamboo Shoot Soup



Added new achievements under “Challenger – Series II”

New Harvestable Resources: Bamboo Shoot and Golden Loach

New Monster: Unusual Hilichurl

2. Settings

Added customization options for keyboard and controller: Go to Paimon Menu > Settings > Controls, select a function to change the key or button assigned to it, and press any key or button to assign it to this function.

New customization options added to Settings > Graphics: Volumetric Fog, Reflections, Bloom, Crowd Density, and Co-Op Teammate Effects.

New options added to Settings > Other: Combat Camera Settings and Default Camera Distance.

3. System