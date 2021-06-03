Genshin Impact Version 1.6 Events – What Are the New Events Coming in the Next Update

Genshin Impact Version 1.6 will come with a host of new events for Travelers to participate in, and the majority of them take place on a brand new mini-area that will feature heavily in the first event. So, what are the new events coming in Genshin Impact Version 1.6, and what sort of rewards can Travelers expect to earn from them?

What events will be in Genshin Impact Version 1.6?

For the first event in Genshin Impact Version 1.6, the adorable yet chaotic Klee receives a letter from the mysterious Dodo-King, “threatening to take Dodoco away from her.” Since Klee is rather fond of Dodoco, it’s up to the Traveler to venture to the remote archipelago of Dodoland, using a boat called a “Waverider”.

If you’re getting Wind Waker vibes from this description then you’re not alone: this first Version 1.6 event will largely revolve around exploring Dodoland by ship as Travelers overcome a series of tough challenges, to include a new world boss called Maguu Kenki. The best part about the “Midsummer Island Adventure” (as the event is called)? The Waverider and Dodoland will remain as permanent additions to Genshin Impact.

Following that will be Echoing Tales, which is one giant fetch-quest featuring magical conches on the Dodoland archipelago (and it’s the event you’ll need to participate in if you want Barbara’s “Summertime Sparkle” outfit for free). This will be followed by Kaboomball Kombat, and it also takes place on the islands. Travelers will deflect kaboomballs back to the Dodo fortress for points and rewards: think Pong meets beach volleyball and you’ve got the right idea.

After, Never-Ending Battle will task Travelers with taking down a selection of enemies in one fell swoop using special mechanisms and blessing from Momentum Disks. Naturally, there are multiple difficulties, and the harder the challenge the higher your score (and the better your rewards).

Finally, Genshin Impact Version 1.6 will conclude with the Legend of the Vagabond Sword, an event that doesn’t take place on the new islands. It’s a domain challenge featuring “three powerful foes” (an Oceanid, Primo Geovishap, and the new Maguu Kenki). Like other domain challenge events from the past, Legend of the Vagabond Sword will allow Travelers to choose the specific difficulty and modifiers they wish to use to earn the highest score possible.

Rewards for the Version 1.6 events include the usual fare – Primogems, Mora, Hero’s Wits, and character/weapon/talent ascension materials – but there are also a few namecards and a new 4-star catalyst up for grabs. The 4-star – Dodoco Tales – will be available as a reward from Midsummer Island Adventure. As for Echoing Tales, you can grab Barbara’s new outfit, “Summertime Sparkle”.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile. Be sure to check out the Genshin Impact Version 1.6 Special Program video below, which should start at the events portion.

- This article was updated on:June 3rd, 2021