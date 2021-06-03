Genshin Impact Version 1.6 Release Date: When Does the Next Update Come Out

The release date for Genshin Impact Version 1.6 is right around the corner, meaning Travelers will soon be able to explore a new mysterious archipelago, participate in new events, and pull for the first playable character from the isolationist nation of Inazuma. There’s a sizeable amount of content coming in Genshin Impact Version 1.6, so when is the release date?

Genshin Impact Version 1.6 releases June 9th, 2021.

Genshin Impact Version 1.6 launches June 9th, though as of publication the time has yet to be posted. I’ll be sure to update this article when miHoYo posts the time in the official patch notes, but to use previous patches for reference, the Version 1.6 update should go live between 4pm and 10pm PST in the U.S.

Of course server maintenance can always last longer than expected, so plan for an hour or two of slip once we do know the official timing. The last few version updates for Genshin Impact have actually launched earlier than advertised, so here’s to hoping Version 1.6 is no different.

As for the new content, Travelers will have the new “Dodoland” archipelago to explore via the Waverider boat. While this new mini-area and vehicle feature heavily in the first Version 1.6 event – Midsummer Island Adventure – they will remain permanent additions to Genshin Impact.

Additionally, Kazuha will make his debut in the second banner of Version 1.6. The wandering Anemo samurai will be the first playable character from Inazuma. As for the Genshin Impact banner that’ll kick off Version 1.6, Klee will make her return in her first ever rerun banner. So, if you missed out on grabbing the diminutive explosives expert last year you’ll have another chance to pull her soon enough.

For more details be sure to check out our article here, and watch the Genshin Impact Version 1.6 Special Report before the update’s release date. Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.

- This article was updated on:June 3rd, 2021