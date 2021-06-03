Genshin Impact Version 1.6 System Optimizations and Quality-of-Life Additions

Genshin Impact Version 1.6 will feature a handful of system optimizations and quality-of-life adjustments, much like previous updates. There’s not a whole lot to talk about, but what has been revealed is very much worth discussing. The Adventurer’s Handbook will become less tedious to use, PC Travelers will have a couple of new keybinds to play with, and Serenitea Pot housing will gain a new benefit. So, what are the system optimizations and quality-of-life additions coming to Genshin Impact in Version 1.6?

What are the System Optimizations and Quality-of-Life additions coming in Version 1.6?

Genshin Impact Version 1.6 has a few system optimizations/quality-of-life additions for Travelers to enjoy. In Version 1.6 miHoYo are adding a serial navigation function for enemies tracked via the Adventurer’s Handbook. What this means is you’ll no longer have to return to the book to track the next spawn of a similar enemy, which is a very welcome change.

The PC version of Genshin Impact is getting a couple new keybinds for Travelers to utilize. The O key will bring up our Friends List, and the L key will open the Party Setup screen (thank the Archons!). Finally, domains are getting a domain details page that will list the type of enemies that will appear in the selected stage, as well as the specific details of the Ley Line Disorder.

As for quality-of-life, Travelers can add their characters to their Serenitea Pot plots, and they’ll do more than just stand there looking pretty. Characters in the Serenitea Pot will passively obtain Companionship Experience over time. The higher a Traveler’s Adeptal Energy Rank the more Companionship Experience they’ll obtain. Travelers can only invite up to 8 characters at a time, however, and they need to first complete the basic tutorial.

While there’s been talk of an update to Weapon Enhancement, nothing has been confirmed by miHoYo for Genshin Impact Version 1.6 yet, so that may or may not be a system optimization in the upcoming update. Once we know more about any additional system optimizations and quality-of-life adjustments I’ll be sure to update this article.

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Mobile.

- This article was updated on:June 3rd, 2021