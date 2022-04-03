Genshin Impact Yelan Materials: How to Farm All Ascension Materials for Yelan

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.6 is here, and with it, new leaks regarding both the game’s new 5-star Hydro archer Yelan, and its upcoming 4-star electro sword user Kuki Shinobu, surfaced, revealing not only their full sets but also their ascension materials. With that said, and to help all of those who cannot wait for the arrival of the characters in version 2.7, here are all of the ascension materials needed to raise Yelan all the way to level 90.

Genshin Impact Yelan Materials: All Ascension Materials Needed to Level Up Yelan

According to the most recent leaks, as well as the descriptions presented on both Honey Impact and Project Amber, you will be able to fully ascend Yelan by using a total of 168 Starconches, 18 Recruit, 30 Sergeant’s, and 36 Lieutenant’s Insignias, as well as a total of 46 Runic Fangs. You will also need to use 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver, 9 Varunada Lazurite Fragments, 9 Varunada Lazurite Chunks, 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstones, and 420,000 Mora.

To raise all of her skills to level 10, on the other hand, you will need to spend a total of 18 Gilded Scales, 9 Teachings of Prosperity, 63 Guides to Prosperity, 114 Philosophies of Prosperity, as well as 18 Recruit, 66 Sergeant’s, and 93 Lieutenant’s Insignias. You will also need to spend 3 Crowns of Insight and a total of 4,957,000 Mora.

Where to Find All Ascension Materials

You will be able to get the Runic Fangs by defeating the Chasm’s new Ruin Serpent boss. The various types of Varunada Lazurite items can, on the other hand, be acquired by defeating both normal and weekly bosses. You can get the Prosperity books by completing the Taishan Mansion domain, located in the Jueyun Karst area.

The insignias, on the other hand, can be acquired by defeating many of the high-level Fatui agents scattered throughout Teyvat. Last, but not least, you can get the Starconches by traveling to the shores surrounding both Guyun Stone Forest and Yaoguang Shoal. You can check out where to find all the Starconches in Genshin Impact below, as they are shown in the game’s official interactive map:

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS.

- This article was updated on April 3rd, 2022