Gerudo Desert Great Cliffs Dragon’s Tear Location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

The Geoglyphs in Zelda’s Tears of the Kingdom can get confusing as sometimes they are on mountainsides or even hidden away in many trees. The Geoglyph on Gerudo Desert Great Cliff holds a Dragon Tear Memory that is well hidden and possibly the hardest to locate out of all the Dragon Tear Memories in the game. Here is the location of Gerudo Desert Great Cliff’s Dragon Tear in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Gerudo Desert Great Cliffs Dragon Tear Location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The mountainside makes this Geoglpyh hard to decipher, so to find the location of Gerudo Desert Great Cliffs Dragon’s Tear in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, head to the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower.

Activate the tower to shoot off into the sky and head toward the Geoglyph shown in the image below.

As you paraglide toward the Geoglyph, your goal is to land where the red arrow points in the image below. This is the exact location of the Dragon Tear Memory. The coordinates of this Dragon Tear Memory are -3178, -1700, 0418.

If you don’t have enough Stamina to make it there while paragliding, then your best bet is to add a marker on your map, land as close as possible, and make it there on foot. Out of curiosity, I flew from the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower and got pretty close without using any Stamina and just pushing the analog stick forward — so don’t sweat it if you’re low on Stamina, as you can still easily reach the Geoglpyh location.

A Show of Fealty is Dragon Tear #5 out of 12. As you collect the Dragon Tears scattered across the lands of Hyrule, make sure you know the best order to collect them. These memories tell a story of Hyrule’s past, and if you would like to watch all of them in chronological order, we have a complete guide for that on the Attack of the Fanboy site — so make sure to check that out!

