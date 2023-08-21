Get Your Xbox Series X Console Ready for Starfield with This Themed Wrap

August 21st, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Starfield Xbox Series X Wrap
Image: Microsoft / Xbox / Bethesda

If you’re as excited for Starfield as all of us are, you’re likely counting the days until its release. The newest flagship title for Xbox is turning heads and even convincing nonbelievers that its scope and gameplay might captivate players for years to come. With such an ambitious, lofty, and sleek-looking title, you’ll likely be wanting to sport any and all Starfield gear. If you’ve already got the amazing Starfield-themed controllers complete with transparent triggers and matching wireless headset, there’s one final component. Here’s how you can get your Xbox Series X console its own Starfield wrap!

Where Can You Get the Starfield Wrap for Xbox Series X Consoles?

Made available by none other than Xbox, you can get this wrap here as a pre-order, releasing on October 18, 2023.

    Image: Microsoft / Xbox / Bethesda
    Image: Microsoft / Xbox / Bethesda

If you’re ready to cough up the $50 USD, this is the option for you. While it’s pretty much a month and a half after the official release of Starfield, this is a great way to customize your console. This is especially true if you missed out on the frankly insane Series X variants that typically pop up as part of various social media sweepstakes.

Or perhaps Spongebob and the Ninja Turtles are more your thing:

The difference between those and the Starfield wrap is that the other options were only available for the lucky winners. This is a positive step forward for those wanting to outright buy this option. Fans might also be excited to see alternatives if Starfield isn’t their flavor. Also shown are Mineral Camo and Arctic Camo wraps, which drop on November 10 as well, all of which are available to pre-order.

