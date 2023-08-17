Starfield Install Size Revealed: Here’s How Much Space It Will Take on PC and Xbox

Image: Bethesda

Starfield is one of the most important games of the generation. Touted as the next potential killer app for Xbox players along with being the first new IP from Bethesda Game Studios in decades, there’s a lot riding on this game. It’s promising, with the allure of 1000 planets you can explore causing fans of Bethesda’s glorious open worlds to chomp at the bit. But with a larger-than-life promise of more than one open world to explore, it must be one massive undertaking. Here’s what we know about the Starfield install size and how much space it will take up on your PC or Xbox.

What is the Starfield Install Size on PC and Xbox?

With a meaty 139.84GB on the PC and Xbox, Starfield does not disappoint with its massive install file size. It’s one of the biggest games ever made, conceptually, and it’s frankly surprising it doesn’t take up more space. If you’ve preloaded the Xbox version, get ready for a 100GB update as confirmed on Xbox consoles. You can also check the download size via the Xbox app on PC.

But when conquering the void, straddling the frontiers of the Milky Way, it’s entirely too worth it and it’ll likely be an easy choice to clear some of the smaller games in your library.

When Can You Preload Starfield on Xbox and PC?

As of today, August 17, 2023, you can preload Starfield on Xbox Series X|S consoles. If you’re a PC player, you’ll have to wait until August 30, which is still ample time before the Early Access period if you picked up the Premium Edition.

It’s recommended that you have the game preloaded as soon as you can because…nobody wants to take time off to play such a massive game while factoring in a lengthy download time. Take your protein pills and put your helmet on, it’s time to venture into the Starfield.

- This article was updated on August 17th, 2023