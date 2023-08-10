Image: Bethesda Softworks

Starfield is promising to be the biggest blockbuster release of 2023 so far. It’s the long-awaited new IP from Bethesda Game Studios, with a massive 1000-planet open world within the Milky Way Galaxy. It’s the big Xbox ecosystem exclusive the fans have been waiting for, and one of the most important releases of the year, so naturally players have some questions. With the release date quickly approaching and the option to play it on Game Pass on Day One, players might be wondering: Is the Starfield Premium Edition worth it?

Should You Consider the Starfield Premium Edition?

If you’re looking to get everything you can get out of Starfield as soon as possible, the Premium Edition is worth considering, but not a blanket recommendation for all players. The biggest draw is the 5 days of early access, but the players who get the most out of this are the ones who have the extra 5 days to spare, either by taking time off or creating content.

To expand upon this, players should know what the Premium Edition is, and how it differs from the regular Starfield, to determine why it could be worth it. The Premium Edition includes:

Base Starfield Game

Up to 5 Days of Early Access

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Spacesuit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Keep note that any of these options above the Standard Edition will also get the following DLC:

Laser Cutter

Deep Mining Helmet

Deep Mining Pack

Additionally, physical purchases of the Premium Edition will include a special Starfield steelbook and Constellation patch. If you purchase physically, it might be billed separately to upgrade to the premium edition, $30 USD on top of the $70 USD base game price. For the DLC alone the digital edition might be worth it, but the 5 days early access is what entices many players chomping at the bit to play, and the physical goodies make the retail Premium Edition an enticing option.

Why the Premium Edition Might Not Be Worth the Money for Some Starfield Players

However, as a counter-argument, the game is massive and 5 extra days will likely benefit those who either already have the time off to get the most out of that. It also won’t cost any less in all likelihood to get the DLC when it releases instead. There’s also the fact that the massive base game will be playable on Day One on Game Pass, so it’s a matter of how much money is spent, so rewards are a big component of the choice.

The main draw would be the steelbook for collectors. But for the collectors, the far superior option with tangible, awesome components, is the Constellation Edition, which includes all of the above as well as a Chronomark watch, a Starfield-themed watch case, and a laser-etched game code on a Starfield-themed credit stick.

This article was updated on August 10th, 2023