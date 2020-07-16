For some Ghost of Tsushima players this is going to be the chance to make their time with the game as authentic as possible and feel like a proper Japanese film. There are options to turn on things like Japanese voice over and Kurosawa Filter to enhance the experience. In this guide we’ll explain how to turn on the black and white Kurosawa filter and what it is.

How to turn on the black and white filter

To turn on Kurosawa Mode you simply head into the options menu by pressing the options button. Select the Options tab within the main menu and then go to Display. In the Display tab you will find the option to enable this mode. Simply tick the box and you will notice the screen go to black and white. As you can see in the image above, the left is normal and the right is Kurosawa mode.

So what’s all this about Kurosawa and Black White, why is it in the game?

The inclusion of the mode is a tip of the hat from Sucker Punch to Akira Kurosawa, an influential Japanese filmmaker. Kurosawa made over 30 films in his career, spanning multiple genres, but is well known for Samurai movies in the 50’s and 60’s.