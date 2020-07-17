Ghost of Tsushima – Is the Deluxe Edition Worth It?

Sucker Punch’s open-world samurai simulator Ghost of Tsushima is available now on PlayStation 4, but should you spend the extra cash to get the Deluxe Edition? There are currently no plans for Ghost of Tsushima DLC, so the Deluxe Edition of the game won’t net you a season pass or anything like that. Instead, you’ll receive a handful of bonus digital items, skins, and skill points to give you a headstart on your journey to retake the island of Tsushima from the invading Mongol force. These additions won’t be worth it to everyone, so we’ve broken down exactly what you get with the Ghost of Tsushima Deluxe Edition.

Is the Ghost of Tsushima Deluxe Edition Worth It?

The Deluxe Edition is worth it if you want the extra digital content that it includes. The Digital Deluxe Edition of Ghost of Tsushima includes the full game, one technique point, a Charm of Hachiman’s Favour, the Hero of Tsushima Skin Set, a digital mini-artbook, a PS4 theme, and bonus director’s commentary. The technique point and Charm of Hachiman’s Favour are great to have in the early portions of the game so you don’t have to explore the island completely unequipped. The Hero of Tsushima Skin Set is purely cosmetic, so it won’t give you any added protection or advantages in combat. Still, the golden mask and blue outfit for Jin and his horse look great, and if you want to take the fight to the Mongols wearing that outfit, you should grab the Digital Deluxe Edition.

If none of those things interest you, you can still experience the entirety of Ghost of Tsushima’s world and story with just the standard version of the game. If you spend just a little bit more, however, you can get things like the digital artbook and director’s commentary, which can provide some interesting insight into how the game was made. If you think you would enjoy the additional bonus content, then you should absolutely get the Deluxe Edition.