Update 2.06 has arrived for Ghost of Tsushima, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launched last week, and this update addresses some issues with the new content. On PlayStation 5, this update is version 2.006.000. This update weighs in at 102 MB on PlayStation 4, while the PS5 patch is double the size at 206 MB. This update is currently rolling out across both platforms, so you should see it in your download queue soon. Here’s everything new with Ghost of Tsushima update 2.06.

Ghost of Tsushima Update 2.06 Patch Notes

This update addresses a progression issue on Iki Island related to a certain armor set. Here’s what’s changed:

This update addresses an issue where players were unable to arrive on Iki Island wearing the Sakai Armor and were unable to progress.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut introduced a slew of new content into the game. The star of the rerelease is the Iki Island expansion, which takes players to an entirely new island with a new storyline and additional side content. The base game also received several quality of life features, including target lock-on and the ability to hide your quiver. The Director’s Cut is a great chance to jump into Ghost of Tsushima if you haven’t already, and it also gives existing players a pretty compelling reason to come back. Check out our review of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut if you’re still on the fence.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is available now on PS4 and PS5.

