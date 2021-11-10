Update 2.13 has arrived for Ghost of Tsushima, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut was released just a few short months ago, and developer Sucker Punch Productions has released a long list of patches for the game since its initial release. This update isn’t as extensive as the previous patches for Ghost of Tsushima, so don’t expect any new features. This update is currently rolling out across PS4 and PS5, and the file size should be that large. Here’s everything new with Ghost of Tsushima update 2.13.

Ghost of Tsushima Update 2.13 Patch Notes

According to Sucker Punch on Twitter, this update just addresses one minor issue. Here’s what has been fixed:

This patch fixes a bug related to bomb pack ammo in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends

This update does not contain any new additions or fixes for the main game. Instead, it just addresses a single minor issue in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the game’s multiplayer mode. More specifically, it fixes a bug related to bomb pack ammo. This is only a minor fix, so most players won’t even notice any differences after installing this patch.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends has received a steady stream of post-launch since its initial release as a free update, even earning a standalone release alongside the release of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. Even after the release of the Director’s Cut, Legends received weekly updates adding new maps, gear, and more.

We loved Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, awarding it a score of 4.5/5 stars in our review. We praised the Iki Island expansion in particular, saying “While the Director’s Cut improvements are appreciated, the Iki Island expansion is the real star of this rerelease. Iki Island distills all the best parts of Ghost of Tsushima into one focused experience, and it provides an incredibly compelling reason to return to the game.” If you haven’t given the game a shot, the Director’s Cut is a great chance to do so.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is available now on PS4 and PS5.