Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed Multiplayer Guide: How to Invite and Play With Friends

Facing the ghostly opposition in Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is infinitely more exciting with friends, especially if one of you takes on the role of the villain. Luckily, every player of the title can join in with some multiplayer madness, given you’re past the early stages of the game, so invite your favorite Ghostbusters and get to work. In groups of five, you and your friends will be asked to face a ghost controlled by your fifth group member. So read on to find out how you can invite your friends and participate.

How to Play With Friends in Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed

To invite friends to Spirits Unleashed, launch the game and head to the Firehouse tab from the main screen. From here, you’ll be able to add friends by Epic Online Services or the Other Platforms tab if you’re looking to play with friends on a different platform than yourself. You can also invite friends from the computer in the central lobby or accept friend requests from the main menu of your platform, but you cannot send invite invitations without the game launched.

From either the computer or the Firehouse, you’ll be able to create a party of five, with one player taking on the role of the ghost. However, if you are working through the tutorial of the game or in a section that requires you to play solo, you won’t be able to invite friends for a multiplayer game. The same goes for the players you are inviting. Additionally, you’ll need to have the players you’re looking to invite on your friend list, so be sure to do this before launching the game to avoid facing any issues.

Depending on your platform, you’ll be able to add friends to your list without launching the game via Epic, PSN, or Xbox. In the Epic launcher, you’ll be able to see a friends icon, and clicking will prompt you to add friends. Similarly, on PSN, press the PS button to go to the control center and select Game Base; from here, you’ll have access to the friends tab. Xbox has a similar method through the main menu, going to the guide panel, selecting People > Find Someone, and searching for their Gamertag.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is available now on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, and PC.