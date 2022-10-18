Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed Crossplay Guide: How to Play With Friends From Other Platforms

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed provides ample opportunity for players to get together and cause some madness in multiplayer, regardless of your platform. Since the game has crossplay enabled, there are no limitations to who you can and cannot play with, but making sure your account is linked to allow crossplay can be a tedious process for players who don’t know where to start. Luckily the process is easy to follow and understand, so read on to find out how to invite friends on different platforms to your session.

Can You Play With Friends from Other Platforms in Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed?

Crossplay for Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is turned on by default for PC players, so you’ll be able to play with friends across every platform from the get-go. However, for console players, connecting crossplay to your account is very easy and quick to complete. First, head to the Epic Games Store Page and sign into your account. After signing in, go into your account settings and click the connections option. Next, select either Playstation or Xbox from the screen, depending on which platform you’re on, and confirm the settings. After this, your account will have crossplay linked, and you’ll be able to connect with all your friends.

When inviting friends via crossplay, it’s the same process as inviting your friends to play on the same platform. You’ll need to ensure that each player you’re inviting is on your friends list, and you’ll need to be in a position where you can play with friends, meaning you’ve completed the tutorial and you’re not at a point in the story where you’re required to play solo. Your friends on other platforms will appear the same way as friends on the same platform, with a small icon signifying which platform they are on. Once crossplay is enabled for your account, you’re free to invite four friends to your session in the Firehouse or via the computer in the central Lobby and play as you please.

