If you are planning on defeating the Vanaheim Troll statues in God of War Ragnarok, completing the Garden for the Dead Favor can really help, as doing so will get rid of the poisonous areas around the battlefield. But how can you do that? With that said, and in order to answer that and more, here’s how to destroy all the poisoned traps as part of the Garden for the Dead Favor in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok Garden for the Dead Favor Quest Guide

First of all, in order to trigger the favor you will need to travel to Noatun’s Garden, where you will be able to trigger the quest by talking to an NPC named Astrid. You will only be able to interact with her after clearing all the enemies. It’s important to point out that the area also features one of the chests featuring one of the pieces needed to craft one of the best armor sets in the game.

Once you talk to her, you will be tasked with clearing the area’s poisoned spots, a feat you can do by first heading to the area’s eastmost poisoned point. Once there, circulate back and go behind the totem. Once there, you will be able to see an explosive pot, like in the image below. To clear out the first source of the poison, all you need to do is hit it.

After destroying the first one, head to the poison source located directly behind Astrid. Once there, go left of it to a small opening, where you will be able to have a clear view of the explosive pot inside the construction. To destroy the poisoned totem, just throw a weapon at the pot.

Last but not least, you can destroy the final one by climbing the wall located east of the Troll statues. Once up there, just focus on the northmost poisoned area and hit the lock keeping the flammable pot above the ground, as in the image below. Once you do that, just go down and talk to Astrid to complete the favor.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022