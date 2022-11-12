Among the wide array of armor sets available in God of War Raganok, the Lunda Armor set, composed of the Lunda’s Lost Cuirass, Lost Bracers, and Lost Belt can be considered one of the best. With that said, in order to unlock it, you will need to find all of its pieces and then have them repaired. But where are each of them located? Now, in order to help you get the Lunda’s Lost Set as fast as possible, here are all the Lunda Armor Locations in God of War Ragnarok.

All Lunda Armor Locations in God of War Ragnarok

First of all, it is vital that you start The Mysterious Orb Favor before starting your hunt. You can start the favor by, once you defeat the Nidhogg boss and return to Freyr, talking to Lunda at the camp’s forge. It is also important to point out that is highly likely that the armor pieces are divided randomly between the chests, so even if we got the Broken Belt from a said chest, do not be surprised if, in your case, the same chest features the Broken Bracers or Cuirass instead.

You can check the exact location of all chests featuring Lunda Armor pieces below:

Lunda’s Broken Bracers Location

After unlocking the rune seal located on Cliffside Ruins as part of Freya’s Missing Piece Favor, you will be able to find the Broken Bracers chest by taking your boat and riding along the new path, toward Goddess Falls. Once in the area, head to a cave formation located on your left. You will be able to find the path leading to the cave by heading left the moment the area’s name disappears from your screen (if you are heading forward steadily).

Once in the cave formation, you will find two docking areas. While the first one will feature Lunda’s lost item, the second one, located further ahead, will feature the Broken Belt chest.

You can check out the item’s exact location on the map below:

Lunda’s Broken Belt Location

The second piece of the Lunda Armor set will be located on Cliffside Ruins, more specifically, the chest featuring the item will be inside a room filled with poisonous plants and can be reached by climbing through a wall.

You can check out the item’s location on the map below:

Lunda’s Broken Cuirass Location

The third and final piece of the set can be found by heading to Nóatún’s Garden. More specifically, you will be able to get access to the chest featuring the item by interacting with a Rune Carving Seal in the area. You will need to defeat all of the enemies in the area in order to be able to interact with the seal and unlock the chest.

You can check out the item’s location on the map below:

You can currently play God of War Ragnarok exclusively on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

