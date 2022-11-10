God of War Ragnarok features a truly mesmerizing amount of accessibility and gameplay-enhancing features, thus truly allowing players to play the game in almost any way they see fit. But among the many gameplay-related options, enabling High Frame Rate Mode can truly enhance the experience to another level, as it will allow you to go way past 60fps. But how can you enable High Frame Rate Mode in God of War Ragnarok?

God of War Ragnarok: How to Enable High Frame Rate Mode

Differently from many of the other performance and gameplay-related options in God of War Ragnarok, such as the ability to reduce camera shake, turn on Navigation Assist, and make puzzles easier, you will only be able to enable High Frame Rate mode if you are using a TV or monitor who supports a 120 refresh rate. In order to unlock the mode, you also will need to have plugged your PS5 into an HDMI 2.1 port. You will be able to find out if your device features a supporting port by checking out its manual.

With that said, if you are using a device that supports the technology and filled all the boxes above, you will be able to freely enable the setting by going to the Start Menu, heading to Settings, and then navigating through the Graphics & Camera section. The option to turn on High Frame Rate Mode will be located below Graphics Mode.

To recap, here’s how to enable High Frame Rate Mode in God of War Ragnarok:

Plug your PS5 into a TV or Monitor that supports HFR and has an HDMI 2.1 connection port (You must also use an HDMI 2.1 cable).

Open the Menu.

Head to Settings.

Go to Graphics & Camera.

Turn High Frame Rate Mode on.

You can currently play God of War Ragnarok exclusively on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022