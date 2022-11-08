When you aren’t swinging your axe and throwing your blades at the various enemies in God of War Ragnarok, you’ll be solving puzzles. And some of the puzzles in God of War Ragnarok can be really tricky. Luckily, there is an option to make them easier. Here is how to make puzzles easier in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Make Puzzles Easier in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok has the most and the best accessibility options in any video game to date. Along with navigational help, they even included options to make puzzles easier.

To make all the puzzles you come across easier in God of War Ragnarok, press the options button on the controller. In the menu, select Settings and then Gameplay. In the first section, titled Challenge Level, you’ll see some puzzle options.

The first puzzle-easing option in God of War Ragnarok is Puzzle Aim Assist. An offshoot of Aim Assist, Puzzle Aim Assist can be turned on to snap your reticle while aiming at the puzzle target you are close to.

This can be turned on independently of Aim Assist, meaning you can have Aim Assist off and Puzzle Aim Assist on or vice versa. But the puzzle help doesn’t end there.

The second and last puzzle help option in God of War Ragnarok is Puzzle Timing. Whether on Default, Extended, or Extended+, Puzzle Timing gives you more time to complete puzzles that need to be completed within a time limit.

Say there are three bells that need to be rung to open a Nornir chest. With Puzzle Time Extended+ on, you don’t need to worry about ringing all three bells in time. You can enjoy solving the puzzle on your own terms.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.