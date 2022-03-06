Gran Turismo 7 Assists Explained: What Does Every Assist Do?

Gran Turismo 7 is the most accessible that the series has ever been, allowing new players and veterans to jump right in and enjoy the beautiful tracks, cars, and more with customizable difficulty settings. If this is your first time in the world of simulation racing, you may need a little bit of extra help navigating the tight turns of the track without losing control of your ride.

Thankfully, Gran Turismo 7 offers a bevy of Assists, that can range from helping you brake easier, to controlling the transmission of your car for you. Today, we are going to lay rubber down on all of these different ways that the game can help you with our guide on all available assists in Gran Turismo 7.

Gran Turismo 7 – What are Assists

Gran Turismo 7 has a large list of assists that you’ll be able to activate when you are about to start a race, and you can customize just about every asset of the game to make things as difficult or as easy as you’d like. Here is a list of all available assists before a race, and what it will do for you;

Gears – Automatic or Manual Shifting for your vehicle, so you can shift at your own will, or have the car shift for you.

– Automatic or Manual Shifting for your vehicle, so you can shift at your own will, or have the car shift for you. Traction Control – Use engine power to prevent tires from spinning while accelerating. The higher the value, the less your tires will spin.

– Use engine power to prevent tires from spinning while accelerating. The higher the value, the less your tires will spin. ABS – Adjust the effectiveness of your Anti-Lock Braking System, which prevents tires from locking when you brake.

– Adjust the effectiveness of your Anti-Lock Braking System, which prevents tires from locking when you brake. Auto-Drive – Allows Ai to perform functions such as braking and steering instead of the driver. Helpful for newer players to get the feel of the game.

– Allows Ai to perform functions such as braking and steering instead of the driver. Helpful for newer players to get the feel of the game. Driving Lane Assistance – Shows the best lines to take, and what speed to take them at. Varying colors from green to red will show if you’re going at the right speed, or need to slow down.

– Shows the best lines to take, and what speed to take them at. Varying colors from green to red will show if you’re going at the right speed, or need to slow down. Braking Indicator – Text and your HUD will flash in the middle of the screen, telling you when you should brake

– Text and your HUD will flash in the middle of the screen, telling you when you should brake Braking Area – Shows the best area to brake with visual cues

– Shows the best area to brake with visual cues Replace Car After Leaving Track – If your car leaves the track, it will automatically be replaced on the track

– If your car leaves the track, it will automatically be replaced on the track Active Stability Management (ASM) – Switch stability management on or off, which helps prevent your car from spinning out

– Switch stability management on or off, which helps prevent your car from spinning out Countersteering Assistance – Set the strength of the countersteering assistance features, which automatically rights the car when it has oversteered

Seeing as there are many different options to choose from, you’ll be ready to start racing sooner than you think as you can customize it and make the experience yours! Making things more accessible will help bring new fans to the series as well, and allow players to get down and dirty with all of the new features that the game has to offer.

Gran Turismo 7 is out now exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles.