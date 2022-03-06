Just like any other game, Gran Turismo 7 will ask its players what difficulty they’d like to play the game on. With three different options to choose from, making the right choice can be a bit tricky, especially when you are just starting the game out. Luckily for players, we have come up with an all inclusive guide on Gran Turismo 7 difficulty settings and will explain which difficulty option a player should pick while jumping into the game.

Gran Turismo 7 Difficulty Explained: Which Difficulty Should You Choose?

​Gran Turismo 7 will present players with three difficulty options to choose from: Easy, Normal and Hard, the fairly standard stuff. Each difficulty option will change the aggressiveness of the A.I. opponents you will be racing against. Here is the in-game description of each difficulty option in Gran Turismo 7:

This is a setting for beginners. AI-controlled rival cars in World Circuit races will be slower, making the races more enjoyable for new players. Normal – This is the default setting. AI-controlled rival cars in World Circuit races will drive at their standard speed.

This is the default setting. AI-controlled rival cars in World Circuit races will drive at their standard speed. Hard – This is a setting for confident racers. AI-controlled rival cars in World Circuit races will be faster, allowing you to compete at a higher level.

So which difficulty should you choose? It’s recommended to go with the Normal difficulty option in Gran Turismo 7 as it will give a fair bit of challenge and thrill which is necessary, especially in racing games. You can try out a few races and learn the ropes to see whether the selected difficulty option works for you or not. However, the game doesn’t lock them into one difficulty option for the rest of the campaign and you can change your difficulty level at any given time. Furthermore, your difficulty option doesn’t impact the prize money you get, which is a nice thing.

If at any point, you want to spice things up or take it up a notch, you can change the difficulty settings from the home World Map. Click on the GT icon present on the top left. A dropdown menu will appear and you will need to then select Options. From there, you can select the Race Difficulty option and choose whatever suits you best. However, do keep in mind that there are some events in Gran Turismo 7 that will require a great deal of experience. So make sure to gather enough experience before jumping in.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2022