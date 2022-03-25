Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.09 Patch Notes

Update 1.09 has arrived for Gran Turismo 7, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Gran Turismo 7 hit the track earlier this month for PS4 and PS5 owners, and it’s been fairly well-received by casual fans and series veterans alike. While previous updates for the game have focused on server issues and things like that, this patch addresses some minor bugs with a certain track and some player stats. Here’s everything new with Gran Turismo 7 update 1.09.
Gran Turismo Update 1.09 Patch Notes
Improvements and Adjustments
- Daytona International Speedway
- Fixed an issue where swerving suddenly into the pits on the Tri-Oval and Road Course caused the pitstop sequence to be skipped, and the car going straight to the exit.
- Sport & Lobby
- Fixed a very rare issue where an application error would occur in an online race or Lobby when entering a race event.
- My Page
- Fixed an issue where the stats for Clean Races, Fastest Laps, Pole Positions and Victories in the “Sport” category in the Profile section would not display correctly.
- Fixed an issue where the value for the “Races” statistic in the “Sport” category in the Profile section was displayed as double the correct amount.
- Others
- Fixed a rare issue where the game progression would reset if the game was started with an unstable network connection.
As stated above, this is just a minor update that addresses a few issues with the Daytona International Speedway and some other minor issues. Thankfully, there aren’t any issues with the game being offline this time around. Gran Turismo 7 was recently unplayable for over a full day due to unexpected server downtime for an update, and fans weren’t happy.
Gran Turismo 7 is avaiable now on PS4 and PS5.