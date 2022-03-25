Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.09 Patch Notes

Update 1.09 has arrived for Gran Turismo 7, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Gran Turismo 7 hit the track earlier this month for PS4 and PS5 owners, and it’s been fairly well-received by casual fans and series veterans alike. While previous updates for the game have focused on server issues and things like that, this patch addresses some minor bugs with a certain track and some player stats. Here’s everything new with Gran Turismo 7 update 1.09.

Gran Turismo Update 1.09 Patch Notes

Improvements and Adjustments

Daytona International Speedway Fixed an issue where swerving suddenly into the pits on the Tri-Oval and Road Course caused the pitstop sequence to be skipped, and the car going straight to the exit.

Sport & Lobby Fixed a very rare issue where an application error would occur in an online race or Lobby when entering a race event.

My Page Fixed an issue where the stats for Clean Races, Fastest Laps, Pole Positions and Victories in the “Sport” category in the Profile section would not display correctly. Fixed an issue where the value for the “Races” statistic in the “Sport” category in the Profile section was displayed as double the correct amount.

Others Fixed a rare issue where the game progression would reset if the game was started with an unstable network connection.



As stated above, this is just a minor update that addresses a few issues with the Daytona International Speedway and some other minor issues. Thankfully, there aren’t any issues with the game being offline this time around. Gran Turismo 7 was recently unplayable for over a full day due to unexpected server downtime for an update, and fans weren’t happy.

Gran Turismo 7 is avaiable now on PS4 and PS5.