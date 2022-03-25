Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.09 Patch Notes

A new update races onto the scene for Gran Turismo 7.

March 25th, 2022 by Diego Perez

Gran-Turismo-7-1

Update 1.09 has arrived for Gran Turismo 7, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Gran Turismo 7 hit the track earlier this month for PS4 and PS5 owners, and it’s been fairly well-received by casual fans and series veterans alike. While previous updates for the game have focused on server issues and things like that, this patch addresses some minor bugs with a certain track and some player stats. Here’s everything new with Gran Turismo 7 update 1.09.

Gran Turismo Update 1.09 Patch Notes

Improvements and Adjustments

  • Daytona International Speedway
    • Fixed an issue where swerving suddenly into the pits on the Tri-Oval and Road Course caused the pitstop sequence to be skipped, and the car going straight to the exit.
  • Sport & Lobby
    • Fixed a very rare issue where an application error would occur in an online race or Lobby when entering a race event.
  • My Page
    • Fixed an issue where the stats for Clean Races, Fastest Laps, Pole Positions and Victories in the “Sport” category in the Profile section would not display correctly.
    • Fixed an issue where the value for the “Races” statistic in the “Sport” category in the Profile section was displayed as double the correct amount.
  • Others
    • Fixed a rare issue where the game progression would reset if the game was started with an unstable network connection.

As stated above, this is just a minor update that addresses a few issues with the Daytona International Speedway and some other minor issues. Thankfully, there aren’t any issues with the game being offline this time around. Gran Turismo 7 was recently unplayable for over a full day due to unexpected server downtime for an update, and fans weren’t happy.

Gran Turismo 7 is avaiable now on PS4 and PS5.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE Gran Turismo 7
Gran Turismo 7
Gran Turismo 7’s DRM Caused the Game to Be Unplayable for 30 Hours
Gran Turismo 7 review
How to Reach 600km/h in Gran Turismo 7: Speed Archdemon Trophy Guide
Gran Turismo 7 How to Win Cars
Best Gran Turismo 7 Starting Car: Which Car Should You Buy?
Does Gran Turismo 7 have split screen
Gran Turismo 7 Settings Guide: Best Controls for Easiest Driving
Trending on AOTF
The Review of Ghostwire: Tokyo
Ghostwire: Tokyo Review
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2
Building is Gone in Fortnite for a Limited Time
Tiny Tinas Wonderlands
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Review
Elden Ring
The Mimic Tear Has Been Nerfed in Elden Ring and Fans Are Not Happy